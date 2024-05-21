American Friends of Jamaica (AFJ) Presented Over J$102 million In Grant Awards

KINGSTON, Jamaica – The American Friends of Jamaica, Inc. (AFJ) strives to positively impact lives through supporting reputable charities while stewarding donations from our supporters in the United States of America to Jamaica.

In February this year, the annual AFJ grant cycle closed with 81 discretionary grant application submissions. Subsequently, following a rigorous evaluation process by the AFJ Grants Committee, 47 grant applications were approved to be awarded during the Grant Ceremony on May 7, 2024.

Grant awards were presented at this official ceremony hosted by The Honorable N. Nick Perry, U.S. Ambassador to Jamaica at the United States Embassy in Kingston, Jamaica.

American Friends of Jamaica Grant Recipients

Combined with Donor Advised Grants, a total of 47 grants were presented. The full list of grants to be presented during the ceremony are:

A New Jamaica of Peace

Alpha School of Music

Bethel Baptist Church

BREDS – Treasure Beach Foundation

Busy Bee Educational Enrichment, Inc.

Child Resiliency Program, VPA

Christel House Jamaica

Church Teachers College

Cornwall Regional Hospital/WRHA

Creative Language-Based Learning (CLBL)

Fight for Peace International

Friends of Hopewell

Half Way Tree Primary School

Institute of Jamaica

Jamaica Conservation & Development Trust

Jamaica Musical Theatre Company

Journey 2 Free

Lara Otunla Counseling Center

Lupus Foundation of Jamaica

Mission of Sight

Musson Foundation

National Education Trust- Level Up

National STEM Centre

Project STAR, Rose Town Foundation

Sacred Heart Catholic Church

Sagicor Foundation

Seprod Foundation

Southern Basketball Conference

St. Mary’s Preparatory School

St. Patrick’s Foundation/Riverton Meadows

Stand Up for Jamaica

STEM Boost Program

The University of the West Indies, Mona

Trench Town Primary

UWI – Amb. Sue M. Cobb Scholarship

UWI – Amb. J. Gary Cooper Scholarship

UWI – Amb. Glen Holden Scholarship

UWI Kathleen Newman Scholarship

UWI – Kevin Akindele Wright Scholarship

UWI – Klotz Family Scholarship

UWI – Margaret “Peggy” Steuart Scholarship

UWI – Ralph & Ricky Lauren Scholarship

UWI – Sydney A Phillips Scholarship

Violence Prevention Alliance

VM Foundation Limited

Youth Nutrition Program

Impacting Education, Healthcare and Economic Development

“The AFJ believes in reducing education inequity, investing in skills-building opportunities and improving patient-care. This year’s grants are an inclusive representation of our mission to impact Education, Healthcare and Economic Development in Jamaica,” states Caron Chung, Executive Director.

The Very Reverend Canon Sirrano Kitson offered solemn commemorative tributes to recently deceased AFJ President Emeritus Ambassador Glen Holden and AFJ Director Emeritus Ambassador Gary Cooper.

We were delighted to have Minister of Education, Fayval Williams deliver remarks following and inspiring introduction by Permanent Secretary, Dr. Kasan Troupe.

The AFJ’s grantmaking cycle begins in November, grantees are selected once per year. The AFJ is able to award grants from proceeds raised from annual fundraisers in New York and Miami, private foundations, corporate partnerships, donor direct contributions and the AFJ online giving platform.