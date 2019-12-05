American Airlines suspends night arrival/early morning departure between St Kitts and Miami

Basseterre, St Kitts – American Airlines has suspended its night arrival/early morning departure flight between Miami International Airport and St Kitts’ Robert L Bradshaw International.

Two sources knowledgeable of the situation confirmed late Wednesday that the suspension went into effect from Tuesday, 3 December.

No reason was given for the two week suspension.

The night arrival/early morning departure will resume on December 16.

American Airlines introduced the Miami-St Kitts flights in 2004