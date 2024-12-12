Ambassador Marks 2024 Holiday Message

Her Excellency the Honourable Audrey Marks OJ

Ambassador of Jamaica to the United States of America

2024 Holiday Message

Dear Members of the Jamaican Diaspora and Friends of Jamaica,

As the festive spirit of the 2024 holiday season embraces us, we pause to extend our warmest wishes to you for both the season and the coming year. In this time of celebration, when friends and family gather to share moments of joy and gratitude, we are reminded of the precious bonds that unite us and our collective responsibility to bring comfort and light to those who need it most.

Looking back on 2024, our nation has much to celebrate. From the efforts of our athletes at the Paris Olympics to the global phenomenon of the Bob Marley biopic spreading the message of “One Love,” Jamaica’s influence continues to resonate worldwide. Our 62nd Anniversary of Independence and our unified response to Hurricane Beryl not only brought us together but demonstrated the resilience and strength that define our people.

The Embassy remains grateful for the unwavering support of our Diaspora community. Your dedication has been instrumental in achieving numerous milestones that have benefited Jamaicans both at home and abroad. Through medical missions, scholarship programs, mentorship initiatives, disaster relief efforts, and cultural promotion, you have positively impacted the livelihoods of Jamaicans at near and far.

In this season of giving, let us continue to remember those among us who face hardship and struggle. The true measure of our community’s strength lies not just in our achievements, but in our ability to uplift those who need our help the most. I encourage each of you to extend a helping hand to those less fortunate, whether through our registered diaspora organizations or through personal acts of kindness.

On behalf of the Government and Jamaica and the dedicated staff of the Embassy of Jamaica in Washington, DC, I extend heartfelt wishes to you and your loved ones for a joyous and safe holiday season. May the coming year bring you abundant blessings, continued success, and the warmth of family and community that makes our Jamaican heritage so special.