All The Basics You Need To Know About Purchasing A Casket

Buying a casket is not a pleasing task. However, all of us have to select a coffin at some point in our life either for a loved one or for ourselves. To make the selection process easier, it is crucial to know what different options are available. Also, by learning a bit more about coffins, you will be able to select one which meets your practical and financial needs.

Different types of caskets

There are many different types of caskets available now, but all of them are made using two basic materials – metal and wood. Metal caskets are made using materials like – copper, bronze, stainless steel, standard steel, etc. On the other hand, wood caskets are made using mahogany, cherry, maple, walnut, oak, poplar, pine, and veneer.

Metal caskets:

Copper and bronze have permanent non-rusting qualities. Caskets made using them are considered high quality and prestigious. Caskets made using stainless steel material offer rust-resistance and hold an exceptional value compared to the ones made using Bronze or Copper. Lastly, the most economical caskets for sale are the ones made from standard steel, also known as carbon steel. It is a strong and durable material and is widely used for industrial purposes.

Wood caskets:

Just like wooden furniture, wooden caskets are designed in a variety of finishes and polishes. Caskets made from Mahogany, Cherry, and Walnut, are the ones which are designed most elegantly. Furthermore, they come in high polished finishes along with rounded corners and classical urn.

Caskets crafted using Maple and Oak are the most commonly used ones. Maple offers amazing hardness and strength. On the other hand, oak is well-known for its visible graining pattern, and that’s one reason why most families prefer it.

Caskets made using Poplar, Pine and Veneer are on the other hand economical in price. Nevertheless, you get enough variety of colors and polishes, and so you have a good enough number of choices to pick one from.

Shell design and exterior finish of the casket

Other than the casket material and finish, two other things are important to consider, shell design and exterior finish. Mostly, caskets come in a basic rectangular shape which is softened by adding various elements on the corner. The most commonly used metal and wood shell designs are: Rounded corner, Classical urn, and square corner. You go for a design which you like.

Next, the most convincing feature in both metal and wood casket is the finish applied on the exterior of the casket. After all, it is the most visible part of any casket. You can get from painted brush metal finish to polished piano wood finish.

Lastly, it is important to keep in mind that coffins are fully customizable, and you can add a variety of features as per your need. Some of the commonly added features are drawer for placing mementos and messages. So, if you have any particular requirements, don’t worry they can be catered too.

Well, there you go. Now, you have all the basic knowledge required to select a perfect casket. Take some time and visit a few funeral homes, or simply checkout Trusted Caskets.