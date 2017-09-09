Airbnb committed to helping Caribbean with disaster relief efforts

SAN FRANCISCO – Shawn Sullivan, Airbnb ’s public policy lead for Central America and the Caribbean issued the following statement following Hurricane Irma’s passage through the Caribbean.

To all affected governments and stakeholders:

On behalf of Airbnb, I would like to extend our deepest condolences to all of the countries in the region impacted by Hurricane Irma and those in the path of Hurricane Jose.

Airbnb is committed to doing what we can to support your disaster relief efforts in the short term and then working with each of you over the medium to long term to recover as quickly as possible and minimize the economic impact of these storms.

During natural disasters and other emergencies, Airbnb has the ability to activate our natural disaster tool and communicate directly with our hosts and ask that they open up their homes to displaced individuals and families in need of emergency housing.

We waive our fees and dedicate a team of Airbnb employees to make this happen as fast as possible. We have activated our disaster relief tool in Antigua for residents impacted in Barbuda and have done the same in the states of Florida (Irma) and Texas (Harvey).

If you are interested in having Airbnb work with our hosts in your country, please contact me by email immediately.