St. George, Grenada — The Authentic Caribbean Foundation (ACF) in collaboration with Generation Grenada Foundation, The Government of Grenada, and The Caribbean Development Bank, will hold the inaugural Caribbean Disability Conference, October 9 to 13, 2024, at the Radisson Grenada Beach Resort, St. George, Grenada. The conference is themed “Community Access, Empowerment, and Inclusion.” It will gather different voices to discuss important issues about disability and inclusion in the Caribbean.

A global study commissioned by UNICEF which highlights the need for supportive program designs for youth with disabilities, will be central to the conference’s discussions. ACF and its partners will critically engage with the study’s findings to align the Caribbean with global efforts to address the needs of persons with disabilities. Topics such as advocacy and awareness, education, legislation, and barriers to inclusion will be explored throughout the conference. Discussions are on the way among online groups that have already signed on, as a lead-up to the conference.

A 2023 report from the World Health Organization (WHO) revealed that around 16% of the world’s population, equating to roughly 1.3 billion individuals, experience disabilities. These individuals frequently encounter insufficient healthcare, rehabilitation, and specialized support, leading to a higher incidence of premature death.

Persons with Diabilities in the Caribbean

ACF has always worked to improve the lives of people with disabilities in the Caribbean. They do this through a medical equipment supply program. They also recently started the Futuristic Learning Through Youth Involvement program. This program is in partnership with the Generation Grenada Foundation (GGF).

“I am so excited about bringing the region together on the serious topic of disability as we seek to amplify the voices of our people including civil society,” said Andrew Sharpe, Founder and CEO of ACF. “We are moving as one Caribbean; no one is being left out.”

Facilitators from community groups, regional government agencies, international advocacy organizations, educational institutions, and field experts will lead the discussions. At the event, a detailed white paper will be created and shared with Caricom and regional governments. At the event, a white paper will be created. It will be shared with Caricom and regional governments. This paper will offer helpful insights and suggestions. Its focus will be on achieving the 2030 Sustainable Development Goals set by the United Nations.

Caribbean Disability Conference Partners

Additional partners for the conference are: The Grenada Tourism Authority, Advocacy Grenada, CommUnity of the Deaf, The United Nations, Soul Touchin Experiences LLC., Jamaica Ex-Servicemen and Women Foundation, USA, JONSTAR Consulting Group, Tim’s Big Heart Foundation, Radisson Grenada Beach Resort and Sorana Mitchell Worlds.

For more information and to register for the conference, visit www.caribbeandisabilityconference.org. You may also call 857-271-6006, or email [email protected].