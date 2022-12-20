A New Development Program For Caribbean Hospitality And Tourism Professionals

[Miami, FL] – Interval International, a leading worldwide provider of vacation services, recently co-sponsored an educational conference for hospitality professionals in Eagle Beach, Aruba. The program ran from Nov. 26th to Dec. 13th at the La Cabana Beach Resort and Casino, organized by the Aruba Timeshare Association (ATSA) and Caribbean Hotel & Tourism Association Education Foundation (CHTAEF).

More than 300 Aruba-based hospitality professionals from over 30 companies attended the conference, which provided participants with full-day, interactive workshops. Industry training professionals led sessions focused on housekeeping, food and beverage, and supervising personnel.

“ATSA would like to thank Interval International for its sponsorship of this important event. As well as its continued support of both our organization and the Aruba tourism industry…..It has been an honor to see so many associates participate in our training program with the help of our sponsors.”

– Luigi Heredia, president of the Aruba Timeshare Association.

“Vacation ownership continues to thrive in Aruba. The industry’s success is not only due to the island’s natural wonders but also the hospitality of its people.” says Neil Kolton, Interval’s director of business development, Caribbean and Southeast U.S. “We are proud to support these workshops, which motivate resort personnel and provide professional development.”

As a long-standing supporter of the CHTAEF, Interval has co-sponsored education workshops for several years.

“Interval has been a valued proponent of our efforts across the Caribbean,” says Karolin Troubetzkoy, CHTAEF chairperson. “Working collaboratively with their team on initiatives such as this contributes greatly to our foundation’s success. We look forward to continuing the impactful work we’ve accomplished together.”

In addition to Interval, other sponsors of the event were the Aruba Tourism Authority, La Cabana Beach Resort & Casino, and Sunset Car Rental.