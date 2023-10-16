The 8th Annual People Profile Awards recognized the remarkable contributions of individuals, groups, and entities to both their communities and the world.

People Profile Awards honored outstanding individuals and organizations within the community. The event will shine a spotlight on musical industry luminaries, and track and field expert Glen Mills.

There was a President’s Award to Consul General R. Oliver Mair.

Nominees include musician Freddie McGregor for the courage award, author Safiya Solomon for the community leadership award, Kiwanis Club of Lauderhill for the charity award, as well as Bishop Dr. Henry Fernandez, former Broward County administrator Bertha Henry, the Udonis Haslem Foundation, and others.

The event was held on Sunday, September 24 at the Faith Center in Sunrise.