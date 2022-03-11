5 Tips If You’re Flying During COVID-19

As the threat of COVID-19 pandemic continues, the need to observe safety precautions is still strictly mandated. There is no escaping the reality that any impending flight trip will put you into proximity to several other individuals and a range of often touched surfaces – both inside the airport and on the plane.

Given what we know about the possibility of someone being ill without realizing it, flying may be quite nerve-wracking these days. If you are fully vaccinated, you are better protected against COVID-19, which gives you more flexibility in what you can safely do in the future. However, it would help if you still took precautions during your travel, such as wearing a mask and maintaining a safe distance.

Tips To Remember When Flying This Pandemic

If you’re traveling during COVID-19, it’s good to be aware of what to consider and how to make prudent decisions for your health and those around you. Here are five tips for making it safer:

Safe Choices When Booking A Flight

Lower your risk of contracting COVID while flying by starting with the flight booking decisions you make — such as avoiding layovers and selecting a relatively close destination (if your air travel is for pleasure).

Additionally, it’s one of the good COVID flying tips to visit the airline’s website to learn about the safety precautions at airports and aboard airplanes. You’ll want to have the following questions addressed before booking with a particular airline:

Are you necessitating the wearing of a mask?

How are you assuring the continuation of social distancing?

Are there options for online or contact-free check-in?

How thorough are your cleaning protocols?

Most airlines have installed amazing safety features on board their aircraft, such as plexiglass aisle dividers and empty middle seats. Additionally, the sophisticated systems that circulate and filter the air in a plane’s cabin prevent the spread of most viruses during a flight.

Wearing A Mask Throughout The Travel

Currently, most airlines mandate that you wear a mask while in the airport and on the aircraft. However, this rule has several exceptions, such as eating or drinking.

Not only does wearing your mask protect you from contracting COVID-19, but it also keeps you from spreading the virus to others if you become unwell, which is especially crucial if you have not yet been vaccinated. While you may not be experiencing severe symptoms, another passenger on your flight may be at an increased risk of having severe problems if infected with COVID-19.

Consider wearing a mask when social contact between you and the rest of the passengers on your journey – regardless of whether you are vaccinated or not. Not only is wearing a mask essential in the airport and on your flight during a pandemic, but it is also the right thing to do.

Disinfect and Avoid Touching Your Face

Airports and airplanes are densely packed with often touched surfaces. Airlines are attempting to reduce the number of items customers must touch with contactless check-in and other methods. Still, there will always be luggage, door handles, escalator banisters, and that bag of chips you’re munching that someone else picked up and placed down before you.

Hand hygiene is critical at all times. However, its significance increases with your exposure to frequently touched surfaces. Consider carrying a hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol and applying it after contacting common surfaces to help keep your hands virus-free.

Avoid touching your face; this may not be easy, but it is beneficial. The novel coronavirus cannot be transmitted through the skin. However, if you have virus particles on your hands and touch one of the mucous membranes of your face, such as your mouth, nose, or eyelids, you may become ill. Lastly, and as always, wash your hands thoroughly after using the restroom.

Implement Social Distancing A Lot

There is little you can do about the close quarters on a plane. However, it should be pretty simple to maintain your distance when in the terminal.

Avoid the “it’s all a risk” mentality and make the time between the security line and boarding your flight your best opportunity to minimize the risks you encounter during your travel day.

While waiting to board your airline, maintain a six-foot distance from other passengers whenever feasible – even if this means staying at a less overcrowded gate until shortly before your flight. Additionally, consider that six feet may be a greater distance than you believe.

Reconsider The Travel Where You Live Or Where You’re Heading To

Before going, it’s critical to examine whether COVID-19 is quickly disseminated in your area or the area to which you’re traveling. If that is the case, you may want to reconsider your travel plans.

Wherever there is community spreading, the danger of exposure to COVID-19 is increased. Suppose the virus is easily spreadable at your destination. In that case, you risk becoming ill during your trip and transmitting COVID-19 to your family members — as well as spreading it during your return flight. If the virus is quickly spreading where you reside, you could already be sick and unintentionally transfer the virus to people during your travel or at your destination.

While COVID-19 vaccinations provide excellent protection against this virus, we are currently learning about their effectiveness:

Against each COVID-19 variants

In terms of transmission reduction

At protecting people with compromised immune systems

Final Thoughts

As we all adjust to the new normal, we must make numerous adjustments to avoid the spread of COVID-19. If you are traveling during a pandemic, it is critical to exercise caution to protect yourself and those around you by adhering to basic health protocols and social distance because prevention is always preferable to cure.