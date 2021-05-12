4 Facts Professional Drivers Must Know Before Hiring A Legal Representative

If you’ve ever been involved in a car accident, you understand how essential it is to receive prompt treatment for your injuries. Besides medical care, there’s also a need to seek legal representation to help you get compensation for your pain and suffering. Following an accident, professional drivers have a maximum of two years to file a suit for their injuries.

You need to understand that the accident injury claim doesn’t have to be cumbersome. It only requires that you take a little time and effort to narrow down prospective attorneys who’ll help you get maximum compensation for your pain and suffering. When it comes to establishing your preferred injury lawyer, you should meet them in person.

While face-to-face communication is key to learning non-verbal cues and how your prospective attorney communicates, there are plenty of considerations professional drivers can explore before hiring legal representation. Here are a few ideas you have to take into account.

1. Contingency-Based Attorneys Are Better Than Those Charging An Hourly Rate

You need to understand that attorneys structure their fees differently. Some charge a flat fee, while others charge an hourly rate. Still, some prefer taking a case on a contingency basis. This means that you can only pay them if the court rules in your favor. When you’re involved in a truck accident and settle on an attorney charging contingency fees, you are assured that the lawyer will put on his best performance.

Understand that contingency-based cases offer you the option to defer payments until you’re compensated. Given that you’ll be paying your attorney after getting reimbursed, lawyers will be determined to get you maximum compensation. Take note that even if you settle on a lawyer who can take your case on a contingency basis, you’ll still have to part with additional fees like court costs, filings, and record requests.

That said, before seeking legal representation, you have to find out from your prospective attorneys how such fees can be handled.

2. Settle On Lawyers With The Finances And Staffing To Take Your Case

You need to understand that lawsuit that involves catastrophic or severe personal injuries can be costly when prosecuted in court. In the case of medical malpractice, for instance, there may be a need to involve up to five medical specialists, each having to hire an expert witness to deal with their specialty area.

In severe injuries against a trucking company, there may be a need to involve trucking safety and accident reconstruction experts. They may also need to have experts like life care planners or treating physicians who can testify about the injuries sustained. This is why the services of a Houston 18 wheeler truck accident lawyer can be handy. Remember that lawyers who can’t fund a case will try to cut corners at the expense of their clients.

You may even be pressured to take an inadequate settlement. This is why it pays to seek the services of an attorney with the financial capacity to take your case to trial.

3. Your Preferred Attorney Should Be Part Of A Legal Organization Specializing In Representing Injured People

It’s important to note that different legal organizations are dedicated to representing injured victims at the state and national levels. Such organizations help in sponsoring legal education and legal publication programs. They are also involved in various lobby activities for the rights of injured victims. Among the notable organizations is the American Association of Justice(AAJ).

You should also find out whether your state has an organization of attorney dealing with the rights of injured persons. This way, you are guaranteed the best representation.

4. Be Wary Of Attorneys Sending “Solicitation” Letters

In the recent past, there has been an increase in personal injury lawyers who hire “gophers” to help them source traffic accidents reported by the local or state police. Such Attorneys will then use the information from the report to find the addresses and names of accident victims. They’ll even go-ahead to draft a “solicitation” letter to injured victims, letting them know that they’re ready to represent them in their injury case.

It’s even common for such companies that send solicitation letters and go ahead to ask victims of an accident if they received their letter. In most cases, such companies operate on a high volume, quick turnaround time because they find it challenging to attract referrals from other lawyers or satisfied clients. That being said, it’s safer if you never have to deal with such kinds of legal representatives.

It’s important to understand that there’s no compensation worth the damages you incur following a car accident. Getting compensated makes things a little bearable. Given that injuries from accidents can result in permanent or life-long injuries, you need to settle on a lawyer that has your interest at heart- an attorney who understands and feels your pain and suffering.