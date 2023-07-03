175th Emancipation Commemoration, a defining moment for the U.S. Virgin Islands

ST. CROIX – On the eve of the historic 175th anniversary of Emancipation in the U.S. Virgin Islands (USVI), set for Monday, July 3, 2023, Chairwoman of the Commemoration Committee Carol Burke is urging Virgin Islanders to recognize the historical significance of this milestone and to “capture a better-defined future for ourselves.”

Burke, a community leader and former Virgin Islands senator, expressed her enthusiasm for the overwhelming momentum and widespread interest generated in the planning and preparation for Monday’s landmark holiday. She noted that the significance of the Emancipation Commemoration has resonated not only locally but also regionally and nationally, demonstrating the profound impact and historical importance of the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Time to Reshape and Reset

Noting that the 175th commemoration is an opportunity to “reshape and reset,” Chairwoman Burke emphasized that looking back should serve as both a reminder of the journey behind and an opportunity to pave the way for a brighter future. She recognized the significance of the ancestral journey of which Virgin Islanders have been a part and believes the future is not only about reclaiming the heritage of Virgin Islanders but also about charting a new course that inspires and uplifts.

The Emancipation Commemoration features a range of events and programs designed to honor the heritage of the Virgin Islands and celebrate the hard-won freedom of its people.

St. Patrick’s Catholic Church held a special service on Sunday to recognize its own 175th year of existence, intertwining the history of the church with that of the Virgin Islands.

The schedule on Monday, July 3 encompasses the official commemoration ceremony, a luncheon presentation, and a captivating closing event.

The day’s activities will commence at 6 a.m. with a fort-to-fort walk, led by former USVI senator and agriculture commissioner, Positive Nelson. The walk will take participants from Fort Christiansvaern to Fort Frederik on St. Croix, symbolizing a powerful journey of remembrance and resilience. In Frederiksted, churches will join in by ringing their bells, further amplifying the spirit of commemoration.

Emancipation Ceremony

At 11 a.m. at Buddhoe Park, the official emancipation ceremony will take place, featuring an extraordinary lineup of esteemed guests and dignitaries, including U.S. Virgin Islands Governor Albert Bryan Jr.; Christina Markus Lassen, Denmark’s Ambassador to the United States; John Brewer, Director, Office of Insular Affairs (OIA) in the U.S. Department of the Interior; Basil Ottley, Director of Policy – U.S. Virgin Islands, OIA; Congresswoman Stacey E. Plaskett, U.S. Virgin Islands Delegate to Congress; public officials and members of the 35th Legislature of the U.S. Virgin Islands; community and organization leaders; and NAACP Chairman Emeritus Roslyn M. Brock who will deliver the keynote address.