1,147 positive COVID-19 cases in Florida as of March 23

TALLAHASSEE — As of 6 p.m. Monday, March 23rd, The Florida Department of Health confirmed there were 1,147 positive cases in Florida Residents and 80 positive cases in non-Florida residents and three new deaths.
Three people have died who tested positive for COVID-19 in Clay, Duval and Palm Beach counties.
New Florida cases include:
- 56 additional positive COVID-19 cases (51 Florida residents and 5 non-Florida residents) reported to the Florida Department of Health.
Florida recently partnered with private laboratories around the state to expand COVID-19 laboratory testing capacity. This partnership will increase the number of tests conducted each day and ensure Floridians receive the critical health information they need in a timely manner.
