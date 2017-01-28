‘Get Soca 2017’ Will Have You Jumping And Waving To Sweet Soca Music

Get Soca 2017 Will Be Available Worldwide On February 10, 2017

New York – Jump and wave to the sounds of the Caribbean with Get Soca 2017, the third edition of this annual compilation from FOX FUSE.

This flagship, definitive soca collection features the top hits of the 2017 carnival season, from soca’s biggest hit-makers across the entire Caribbean, all on one album.

Packing tropical heat with 21 blockbuster singles, Get Soca 2017 presents the soundtrack of Trinidad Carnival (Trinidad and Tobago), Crop Over (Barbados), Spicemas (Grenada), Lucian Carnival (Saint Lucia), Antigua Carnival, Vincy Mas (St. Vincent and the Grenadines) and Bacchanal Jamaica (Jamaica), for festival-goers and international soca aficionados.

This sizzling collection of soca gems will have everyone jamming as it perfectly captures the essence of carnival and brings these rich Caribbean cultural celebrations to the international masses, year round.

Get Soca 2017 Featured Artists

Get Soca 2017 features the kings and queens of carnival, including the 2016 International Soca Monarch winner Voice, the 2016 Road March king and 2015 International Power Soca Monarch Machel Montano, and the 2015 International Groovy Soca Monarch Olatunji Yearwood – all from Trinidad and Tobago, the 2016 People’s Monarch Marvay and the 2015 Party Monarch Peter Ram from Barbados, the 2016 Jumpy Party Monarch Ricardo Drue of Antigua, the 2016 Power Soca Monarch Boyzie and the 2015 Groovy Soca Monarch Shortpree of Grenada, the 2015 Power and Ragga Soca Monarch Skinny Fabulous of St. Vincent and the Grenadines, and the 2015 Power Soca Monarch Ricky T of Saint Lucia.

World-renowned Trinidadian stars Farmer Nappy and Destra Garcia team for a timeless duet, and fan favorite Kes joins forces with songstress Nailah Blackman for an energetic collaboration, while Caribbean electronic music DJ collective Ultimate Rejects are fully embraced with their breakout hit.

Soca sensations Shal Marshall, Orlando Octave and Swappi of Trinidad and King Bubba of Barbados, alongside reggae superstar Tarrus Riley and new sensation Linky First of Jamaica, and Nigerian Afrobeat star Timaya round out this full spectrum of sounds, which is bound to electrify soca fans everywhere.

Curated by Rhona Fox and Zack Cohen, owners of FOX FUSE, this collection is their mission in motion of propelling Caribbean music globally.

“We aim to raise the bar each year and with Get Soca 2017, we’ve included a broader spectrum of artists, producers, songwriters and musicians, all who weave the fabric of this exciting and flourishing genre,” states Fox. “From Carriacou, Grenada to Brooklyn, New York, and from Kingston, Jamaica to Lagos, Nigera, we’re experiencing such an expansion of soca music across the world and we are thrilled to capture that on one album and bring it to the global audience,” adds Cohen.