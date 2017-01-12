Cuban American Foundation Endorses Change To “Wet Foot-Dry Foot” Policy

MIAMI – The Cuban American National Foundation (CANF) issued the following statement on changes to “Wet Foot-Dry Foot” Policy:

The sudden, violent changes that fell on the Cuban people on January 1st, 1959 with the rise to power of the Castro regime has thrust millions of Cubans to seek asylum, protection and peace, for them and their families, all over the World, especially in the United States who has received more than 2 million with open arms.

But, the exodus that has lasted six decades will not end as long as the Castro regime is in power and Cubans do not regain freedom to determine their own destiny.

The Cuban American National Foundation has repeatedly stated that the solution to the Cuban problem cannot be found anywhere else other than inside Cuba by the will and effort of patriotic Cubans.

Fleeing is not and will never be the answer, but those who are persecuted, discriminated and under threat of perish or incarceration and resort to seeking asylum in the United States, must be given all the protection that they rightly deserve.

The CANF never considered the “wet foot-dry foot” Clinton presidential directive an effective, fair option for the difficult situation caused by Cubans continued attempts to enter the United States.

The revision of the current policy is in order, as long as the rights to a due process for those with bona fide claims of persecution are given the full protection of the law and a humanitarian, effective solution is given to the thousands of Cubans stranded throughout Latin America.

The CANF recognizes the extraordinary efforts of the American people and its successive governments to help alleviate the tragedy suffered by the Cuban people over the last six decades; a tragedy whose responsibility lies, exclusively, with the Castro regime.