Zofran Lawsuits: Why Parents Are Suing

Pregnant women have commonly used a drug called Zofran for morning sickness. The drug relieves nausea and vomiting experienced during pregnancy, but could it have dangerous side effects? Some studies have linked the use of Zofran with limb defects, cleft lips and skull deformities. If you or a loved one took Zofran while pregnant and had a child with one of these conditions, you may want to speak with a lawyer.

Prescribed to Expectant Mothers

Despite how the FDA never approved this drug for use in pregnant mothers, doctors routinely prescribed Zofran to help with morning sickness. Since that time, researchers have linked the drug with a high risk for cleft palate. The drug commonly caused congenital heart defects, too.

Some of the serious adverse health effects that it can have on the child include:

Jaundice

Cleft lip

Stillbirth

Kidney malformation

Musculoskeletal deformities

A growing number of parents have experienced this issue after doctors prescribed Zofran. Some of the compensation that someone could seek includes:

Pain and suffering

Lost wages

Reduced earning capacity

Medical expenses

Several Side Effects to Be Aware Of

Zofran gets used to treat morning sickness, but it has its share of side effects which include skin rash, diarrhea, blurred vision, headaches, constipation, lightheadedness, itchiness, and fatigue. The serious side effects include birth defects in women and an irregular heartbeat.

Grounds of a Pharmaceutical Injury Claim

If a doctor prescribed Zofran to you for morning sickness and you suffered an injury because of it, you could file a claim for a pharmaceutical injury. GlaxoSmithKline, the pharmaceutical company behind Zofran, has a history of mishandling this drug. They have marketed it in such a way that has led to injuries.

If you or someone you love has suffered an injury because of Zofran, you need to hold the manufacturer accountable. GlaxoSmithKline has already reportedly paid out more than $3 billion in civil and criminal penalties. The children who suffered birth defects because of Zofran will have it for life. Don’t let this big pharmaceutical company get away without suffering the consequences.

How to Get Part of the Settlement?

To receive a settlement for your injuries, you should speak with a lawyer as soon as possible. They will initiate the legal process. After they have begun the process, they will collect evidence. For example, they will look at whether the plaintiff began taking Zofran during their pregnancy.

Did the child suffer birth defects because of the taking of Zofran? Follow this link if you want to pursue compensation for your injuries. If an attorney can confirm these two things, you will have legal grounds for a lawsuit. A skilled team of medical professionals will work with the attorney to confirm the use of Zofran in their medical records.

It’s better to speak with an attorney sooner rather than later because you’ll want as much time as possible to gather your evidence within your state’s statute of limitations. Any missed deadlines for this could deem you ineligible for compensation even if you suffered an injury from Zofran.

Why Parents Are Suing

It’s no surprise that angry parents are suing Zofran. They continued to sell this drug to parents even while knowing of its dangers. Also, GlaxoSmithKline withheld important information from the public about the dangers to pregnant mothers.

The failure to warn the public and not properly testing the negative side effects has all proven grounds for a lawsuit. This pharmaceutical company acted negligently in the name of profit, and they deserve accountability for their actions. A lawsuit can’t undo the damage done, but it can make it less desirable for this pharma giant to do the same thing in the future.