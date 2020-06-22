YWCA challenges South Florida to take 21 steps towards racial equity

Challenge Coincides with Agency’s 100th Year, Expansion of Services to Broward County and Name Change to YWCA South Florida

SOUTH FLORIDA – YWCA of Greater Miami-Dade announced a 21-Day Racial Equity and Social Justice Challenge to engage the community on issues of race, power, privilege and leadership. Scheduled to run June 29 – July 27, the challenge will dive deeply into racial equity and social justice matters through daily emails that invite participants to read an article, listen to a podcast or reflect on a personal experience.

The challenge aligns with YWCA’s mission to eliminate racism and empower women, and comes on the heels of the organization’s centennial and name change to YWCA South Florida, reflecting a push to have broader community impact.

Based on the premise that it takes 21 days to build a habit, the challenge aims to create dedicated time and space for participants to learn, grow, listen and discuss. The ultimate goal is encourage action so the push to end racial and social injustices becomes a habit. YWCA South Florida encourages locals to take the challenge and examine how racism and bias impact their lives and communities.

Register now on YWCA South Florida’s website. Upon registration, participants are granted access to a private Facebook group where they can reflect and engage with others.

“We have been a voice for marginalized communities for more than a century,” said Kerry-Ann Royes, CEO of YWCA South Florida. “As we look toward the next 100 years, we’re excited to expand our mission footprint through programming and strategic partnerships that ensure all women, girls, and people of color feel respected, powerful and unstoppable. The 21-Day challenge aligns perfectly with this – it gives everyone an opportunity to learn more, look internally and decide how they can stand up for racial equity and social justice in a tangible way.”

To date, over 30 corporate and nonprofit teams have accepted the challenge, including Kaufman Rossin, AARP, Miami-Dade and Broward College, Baptist Health South Florida, Health Foundation of South Florida and The Miami Foundation.