OneUnited Bank and Big Brothers Big Sisters expand youth financial literacy with $1,000 awards

BOSTON — OneUnited Bank and Big Brothers Big Sisters of America have opened the 16th annual “I Got Bank!” National Financial Literacy Contest, giving 10 children nationwide a chance to win $1,000 savings accounts while building practical money skills.

The national partnership pairs OneUnited’s financial education work with Big Brothers Big Sisters’ one-to-one mentoring network. The goal is to help young people turn everyday lessons about saving, budgeting and smart money choices into habits. These habits can then support long-term financial well-being.

OneUnited Bank President and owner Teri Williams created the contest after writing “I Got Bank! What My Granddad Taught Me About Money.” The need for more financial literacy resources for urban youth inspired this children’s book.

Children ages 8 to 12 may enter by reading a financial literacy book and submitting either a 250-word essay or an art project showing how they would use the lessons in daily life. OneUnited offers a free “I Got Bank!” e-book. Entries must be emailed or postmarked by Nov. 20, 2026. The bank will select 10 winners, each receiving a $1,000 OneUnited savings account by Dec. 29, 2026. Official rules are available at www.oneunited.com/BBBS.

“OneUnited Bank has spent years making sure that even the littlest among us learn the language of money, and we are proud to build on that work,” said Gale Nelson, president and CEO of Big Brothers Big Sisters of Miami, which spearheaded the national partnership. “When a Little learns to save at 8 years old, it builds more than a bank account. It builds confidence, discipline and a vision for the future. Through this partnership, our Bigs can help make financial literacy part of every match.”

2025 “I Got Bank!”Winners

The 2025 winners came from six states: Jasmine Curd, 12, of Blue Springs, Missouri; Andrew Elus, 11, of Miami; Rusty Fisher, 12, of Apple Valley, California; Jai Irby, 12, of Boston; Brandon Littlejohn, 12, of Newnan, Georgia; Jalonie Lue Shue, 12, of Miami; Zoë Madison Orndorff, 9, of Homestead, Florida; Arfa Mohamed, 8, of Rocklin, California; Alanna Oguadimma, 9, of Milton, Massachusetts; and Jacob Phillips, 8, of Missouri City, Texas.