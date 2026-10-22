Your Vendor Got Raided: What Happens When Your Company’s Data Gets Swept Into a Federal Investigation?

Grand Rapids, Michigan –A decade ago, a federal search warrant on one of your service providers was something you read about in a trade publication the following week. Agents arrived at a hosting facility, took what the warrant described, and the other tenants in the building learned about it through a terse status page or a reporter’s phone call.

When the FBI raids a data center, other customers’ servers can leave the building in the same cart, and the first they hear of it is downtime. That still happens. What has shifted is the shape of the exposure: most of your business now lives on someone else’s infrastructure, and a warrant served on that provider can sweep up your records without ever naming your company.

If you learn your vendor was raided, you have a short window to make several real decisions before anyone else makes them for you.

Decide Whether You Are a Witness, a Custodian, or a Suspect

The first question is the one people skip. Being downstream of a raided vendor can put your company in one of three postures, and the right first call depends on which one you’re in.

Incidental custodian. The warrant targets the vendor or another tenant, and your data is in the room because it lives on shared hardware. You are collateral. Your job is to understand what left the building and whether any of it is privileged or regulated.

Fact witness. The underlying investigation touches a transaction, employee, or counterparty you dealt with through the vendor. Agents may want to interview someone at your company about what the records mean. Nothing you did is in question, but what you say still counts.

Potential subject. The vendor’s raid was the fastest way to get at records the government wanted from you, and the affidavit may name your company or a specific employee. Take that possibility seriously, even when the first phone call sounds friendly. Experienced federal defense counsel should be on the line before anyone from your side gives a voluntary interview.

You will not always know which category you are in on day one, which makes those first conversations especially important.

“Companies can get into trouble by assuming that because they weren’t named in the warrant, the government isn’t interested in them,” says SBBL Law. “Before an employee gives a voluntary interview or turns over additional information, counsel should understand what the government is investigating and where the company fits into it.”

Decide Whether to Push the Vendor or Push the Government

The Department of Justice has told its own prosecutors, in writing, that when they want enterprise data held by a cloud provider they should generally go to the enterprise directly rather than route around it through the provider. The DOJ guidance acknowledges exceptions, but the default is enterprise-first. That gives you room to work both sides.

Push the vendor to tell you exactly what was produced, under what authority, and whether a nondisclosure order is in place. Push the government, through counsel, to narrow or re-serve the request on your company so you can respond on your own terms, with your own privilege review. Neither conversation will happen on its own. Someone has to start it, in writing, within days.

Decide What You Are Allowed to Say, and to Whom

A warrant or 2703(d) order served on your vendor may come with a nondisclosure provision that bars the vendor, for a defined period, from telling you anything happened. If the vendor can talk, you can usually talk too, to your board, your insurer, your outside counsel, and the customers or employees whose data was in the production. If the vendor is gagged and tells you anyway, that is the vendor’s problem and your lawyer’s puzzle; be careful what you forward and to whom.

Your contract probably promises customers you will notify them of certain disclosures. Breach-notification statutes may do the same, by operation of law, depending on what categories of data were in the production. Map the obligations before you draft a single customer email, and do not send one that locks you into a factual story you cannot yet support.

Preserve Everything on Your Side, Starting Now

The moment you learn of the raid, your own duty to preserve kicks in. That means the logs on your side of the vendor relationship: API calls, admin access, backup snapshots, ticketing history, Slack or Teams channels where someone discussed the vendor, and any emails to or from the vendor’s account team. Turn off auto-deletion on those systems in writing. A one-line instruction from counsel to IT is the kind of record that saves you later.

Do not delete, re-encrypt, migrate, or “clean up” anything on the vendor side in response to the news. Even steps that look like ordinary hygiene can be charged as obstruction when the timing lines up with a federal investigation you now know about. If you were already mid-migration before the raid, document that fact and pause the parts you can pause.