Young Bahamian Parliamentarian inspire guest at South Florida gala

FORT LAUDERDALE – The youngest Member of Parliament in the Commonwealth of The Bahamas, 22-year old Travis Robinson, on Saturday (July 22nd) night inspired, encouraged and uplifted guest at the National Association of The Bahamas (NAB) 2017 Independence Scholarship Gala, held at Shula’s Hotel and Golf Club, Miami.

Guest in attendance at the Annual Gala were wowed by the young Parliamentarian who shared nuggets of wisdom that were passed down to him, including work ethics, character and service to others.

The Bahamian Parliamentarian is also the youngest person to have been appointed Parliamentary Secretary for The Bahamas Ministry of Tourism.

Bahamians and friends of The Bahamas from the South Florida community attended the event that was hailed a rousing success. In addition to the keynote speaker, the event also featured performances from a local Junkanoo group, Bahamian entertainer Julien Believe, and Valerie Richards of the Soulful Groovers.

Paul Bodie and the Togetherness Band provided the music for the night and Mr. Jeffrey Campbell proved to be a very entertaining emcee.

The fun and exciting gala on Saturday celebrated the 44th Anniversary of Bahamian Independence but also, marked the National Association of The Bahamas’ 24th year as an organization in the South Florida community.

One of the main goals of the organization is to encourage unity among Bahamians, Bahamian descendants and friends and interested associates of The Bahamas.

In addition to providing scholarships to Bahamian College students in the U.S., the organization also assists charitable organizations in the U.S. and The Bahamas including Children’s Homes and Senior Citizens homes. Notably, the organization assists with Hurricane/Disaster Relief efforts whenever the need arises.

Visit NAB for information on membership or to contribute or call Rosamon Gomez, President, at 954-888-1113.