You Walk Here at Your Own Risk: Florida’s Most Dangerous Counties for Pedestrians Revealed

A new study by Florida-based personal injury law firm Blakeley Law Firm analyzed pedestrian fatality data from 2019 to 2023 across all Florida counties. Using population estimates from the U.S. Census Bureau and crash data sourced from the Crash Data and Analysis (CDAN) query tool, the study calculated pedestrian fatality rates per 100,000 residents to identify the most dangerous counties for pedestrians.

Florida’s Most Dangerous Counties for Pedestrians

Hamilton County ranks first in Florida for pedestrian fatality rates, with 14.67 deaths per 100,000 residents – more than three times the statewide average of 4.62. Over the course of five years from 2019 to 2023, the county had a population of 13,635, out of which two pedestrian fatalities were recorded each year.

Lafayette County holds the second-highest pedestrian fatality rate in Florida, reporting 12.32 deaths per 100,000 residents – nearly triple the statewide average of 4.62. Across a five-year span from 2019 to 2023, the county recorded a population of 8,117, with one pedestrian fatality averaged annually.

Gilchrist County places third in Florida for pedestrian fatality rates, logging 10.69 deaths per 100,000 residents – more than double the state average of 4.62. Throughout the course of five years from 2019 to 2023, the county reported a population of 18,710, with an average of two pedestrian fatalities documented each year.

Looking at the study, a spokesperson at Blakeley Law Firm commented:

“This analysis brings attention to the alarming rate of pedestrian fatalities in certain Florida counties, underscoring an urgent need to improve walkability and public safety across the state. Every statistic reflects a life lost or a family changed forever.” “The disproportionate fatality rates in these areas suggest deeper systemic issues — from insufficient pedestrian crossings and poor lighting to a lack of enforcement and driver negligence.” “To ensure safer streets for everyone, local governments and transportation agencies must invest in pedestrian-friendly infrastructure, increase public awareness, and enforce traffic regulations that protect those on foot.”

Dixie County claims the fourth spot in Florida for pedestrian fatality rates, with 10.36 deaths per 100,000 residents, exceeding the statewide average of 4.62 by over two times. Over a five-year span from 2019 to 2023, the county had a population of 16,900, within which an annual average of 1.8 pedestrian fatalities were recorded.

Madison County secures the fifth-highest pedestrian fatality rate in Florida, with 9.20 deaths per 100,000 residents – nearly double the statewide average of 4.62. Spanning the years 2019 to 2023, the county maintained a population of 18,115, among which an average of 1.7 pedestrian fatalities occurred annually.

Franklin County (6th) recorded 8.1 pedestrian fatalities per 100,000 residents, followed by Glades County (7th) at 7.9 fatalities per 100,000 residents, Okeechobee County (8th) at 7.4 fatalities per 100,000 residents, Calhoun County (9th) at 7.3 fatalities per 100,000 residents, and Bradford County (10th) at 7.2 fatalities per 100,000 residents.

Table of Extended Results:

Florida’s Top 10 Deadliest Counties for Pedestrians Florida County Name Population 2019-2023 Pedestrian Fatalities 2019-2023 Pedestrian Fatalities per 100,000 residents Rank Hamilton 13,635 2.0 14.67 1 Lafayette 8,117 1.0 12.32 2 Gilchrist 18,710 2.0 10.69 3 Dixie 16,900 1.8 10.36 4 Madison 18,115 1.7 9.20 5 Franklin 12,382 1.0 8.08 6 Glades 12,699 1.0 7.87 7 Okeechobee 40,775 3.0 7.36 8 Calhoun 13,658 1.0 7.32 9 Bradford 27,910 2.0 7.17 10

Methodology

The analysis examined county-level pedestrian fatality data in Florida from 2019 to 2023, using information obtained from the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Crash Data and Analysis (CDAN) query tool. To determine the relative risk across counties, pedestrian fatality rates were calculated per 100,000 residents based on population estimates from the U.S. Census Bureau. This approach allowed for a clear comparison of pedestrian safety challenges faced by different counties over the five-year period.

