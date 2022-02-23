You are not alone – This is how to deal with workplace bullying

Workplace bullying, also known as workplace aggression or harassment, can include verbal abuse, social sabotage, and physical assault. According to a report by the bullying in the workplace Institute, 27% of American workers have experienced bullying in the workplace at some point during their careers.

Although this type of behavior may seem impossible to deal with, there are steps you can take to address it. Here’s what you need to know about dealing with bullying at work:

Take care of yourself

Self-care is crucial during this process. Take time away from work through sick leave or vacation days until you feel ready to return. Ensure you’re getting enough rest, eating well, and maintaining regular exercise. If you notice that you’re struggling emotionally, seek help from a mental health professional.

Address the bullying

Ask your boss for a meeting, then communicate what’s happening calmly — it’s not about pointing fingers or blaming others. Your employer may not be aware of the situation and could benefit from hearing your perspective.

Seek outside support

Connect with co-workers who seem to be in similar situations as yours or reach out to former colleagues who may have been through similar experiences at work. They may have advice on coping with the problem or help you stand up to the bully.

Know your rights

Ignorance of the law is not an excuse – read up on what constitutes bullying at a place of work in your state and familiarize yourself with your rights as an employee. You will be better equipped to know what constitutes a legitimate complaint and how to complain about it.

Document everything

Keep a record of every incident and save all emails, instant messages, texts, and any other evidence that supports your case. Make sure you note down the date, time, and place of each incident, as well as the names of any witnesses or people involved. This may include your boss or colleagues who bully you, but also those who help you or try to protect you from being bullied.

Talk to the union

If there is a union in your workplace, join it. Your union representative will provide advice on dealing with bullying and legal advice on making a complaint. If you decide to take action against bullying, it’s always advisable to have a legal expert on your side, so make sure you contact the union early.

Set limits

The bully doesn’t have the right to make you feel threatened or uncomfortable while at work. It’s essential to let them know what behaviors are acceptable and not. Set boundaries and let the bully know that if they want to continue working with you, they will need to respect you. Remind them that you are willing to take action against them if the bullying continues.

If you’ve been feeling bullied at work, take comfort knowing that your experience isn’t uncommon. Though bullying can take various forms, many people struggle with this problem at some point in their careers.

Additionally, if you decide to address the bullying that you’re experiencing, know that it can help to build relationships with others in your industry and that offering others advice can build your network as well. And whatever course of action you choose to pursue, remember: you don’t have to face bullying alone.