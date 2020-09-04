Yohan Marley Drops New Single Inspired By ﻿Vibrant Downtown Miami Area Titled “Brickell” Featuring His Brother Jo Mersa

NEW YORK – Yohan Marley release new single as he looks to write another chapter in Jamaican music with his foray into Reggae inspired music with a global fusion. Titled “Brickell (When Tears Fall)”, the new track was done in collaboration with his brother Jo Mersa Marley.

The talented lineage delivers a modern R&B/Pop infused single capturing the feel of South Miami’s city lights, streets, and vibrant culture in particular in the famous “Brickell” Downtown center.

The reggae music industry has evolved over the decades and several stakeholders have contributed their ingenuity and creativity to the development of the industry and the ultimate satisfaction of listeners.

Reggae music as a whole remains a major part of the market, with the likes of the legendary Bob Marley treating millions of music lovers to thought-provoking songs. One brand, Yohan Marley, is looking to make his mark in music and his latest single further reiterates this fact.

Brickell (When Tears Fall) can be rightly described as a tribute to Miami’s financial center, Brickell, known for its glittering business towers and luxury condos tower over Biscayne Bay. This shows the fantastic talent of Yohan Marley, uniquely blending pop and reggae, a feature that is not so frequently well executed in the industry at the moment.

“This song came to me late one night looking out over Downtown Miami and the Brickell area. The lights, the water, the people, the energy, the culture…I was soaking it all in on a balcony high above and the inspiration came. Always a joy to make music with my brother Joseph, the first of many I’m releasing to the world”

Yohan and Jo Mersa have music in their DNA, born to Stephen “Ragga” Marley, the younger of Bob and Rita Marley’s sons. The brothers have established themselves as a unique part of the next generation of the reggae royal family with their collaboration in 2016 titled “Burn it Down” doing remarkably well in different parts of the globe.

Brickell (When Tears Fall) officially released on Friday, September 4th via Ghetto Youths Intl.