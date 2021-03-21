Yellowman’s Reggae Classic, “Mr Chin” makes the Soundtrack for “Boogie”

by Howard Campbell

[KINGSTON, Jamaica] – “Mr Chin”, a 1982 song that hears Yellowman on top of his game, is on the soundtrack of Boogie, a movie about an Asian basketball player.

The flick, released in early March by Focus Features, stars Taylor Takahashi and rapper Pop Smoke. Directed by Taiwanese-American Eddie Huang, it has to date grossed $2.3 million at the box office.

In an interview with South Florida Caribbean News, Yellowman said he has not seen the movie, but plans to do so soon. He added that Mr. Chin was inspired by price gouging by Chinese shopkeepers in Jamaica.

“Is definitely one of mi biggest hits. Di people still love it; I do it in a section of mi show I dedicate to my way-back song dem,” he said.

Boogie’s plot centers around Takahashi’s character, Alfred “Boogie” Chin, who is torn between his family’s wishes for him to attend college and his burning ambition to become a professional basketball player.

It marks the directorial debut of Huang, who was born in Washington DC. He is also an attorney and author.

Junjo Lawes Production

Mr. Chin was recorded at Channel One studio in Kingston. It is produced by Henry “Junjo” Lawes, whose Volcano label and sound system were the hottest names in dancehall music in the early 1980’s.

Lawes was murdered in 1999. His biggest star was Yellowman, an Albino toaster who had lived in foster homes after being abandoned by his parents.

Yellowman, who remains one of reggae’s best touring acts, cut a number of hit singles for Volcano. Hits including I’m Getting Married and Nobody Move Nobody get Hurt.

Mr. Chin is the latest Yellowman song to be used in a movie. Others include Soldier tek Over from Club Paradise starting Jimmy Cliff, and Girl Watcher which came in The Mighty Quinn, starring Denzel Washington.