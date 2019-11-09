Yellow Cab of Broward Presents the VIP Garden Experience at the Taste of Lauderdale Lakes

FORT LAUDERDALE – Yellow Cab of Broward will sponsor the VIP Garden Experience at the second annual Taste of Lauderdale Lakes Festival on Saturday, November 16, offering guests delicious food and drink, and an elevated experience within the larger family-friendly affair.

From 1:00 – 6:00 p.m. attendees of Taste of Lauderdale Lakes will enjoy food, music, arts and culture at Lauderdale Lakes Waterfront, 3900 North SR 7.

In the Yellow Cab of Broward VIP Garden, along with eats and cocktails courtesy of Shuckin and Jivin, Dukunoo Jamaican Kitchen, and Sweet Realities, and magazines from Island Origins, guests will enjoy fun, fancy decor in the company’s signature yellow and black color palette.

The VIP ticket price is $45 and includes food, cocktails, and clear sight to the entertainment on the main stage featuring A. Randolph, CriStyle Renae, Sheena O. Murray and more.

Throughout the event, other attractions will include a local restaurant showcase with cooking demonstrations, arts and culture village with local crafts, home chef cook-off, live performances, and a kid’s corner with face painting, balloons and rock climbing.

At the yellow tent, Yellow Cab of Broward will continue their tradition of giving away amazing goodies including backpacks, tumblers, sunglasses, a couple of free ride vouchers, and even a $150 gift certificate to Valentino’s Restaurant.

Their sponsorship in city of Lauderdale Lakes is one of the ways they continue the legacy of Yellow Cab of Broward’s recently departed owner and chief philanthropist Jesse Gaddis, who had a special place in his heart for the Caribbean community–a strong contingent among the residents of the city.

Scarlette Clarke, Director of Marketing and Client Happiness said, “Yellow Cab of Broward truly enjoys giving back to the community, especially when someone like Mayor Rogers, who we admire, is involved. Mr. Gaddis was a big part of our giving initiatives, so our sponsorship of this event helps to keep his memory alive.”