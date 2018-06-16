World Cup a Excite Createment

SOUTH FLORIDA – As the highly anticipated World Cup draws near, the fans have started to draw gear. All across South Florida and more so across the entire World, fans can be seen adorned in the colors of their respective countries.

Excitement and anticipation is as usual at a fevered pitch for the tournament that truly proclaims the victor “World Champion”, a distinction that the winning team will enjoy for the next four years.

Already, this year’s edition of the quadrennial tournament looks vastly different with the exclusion of the United States (participants in every edition since ’94) and the ever powerful Italy. The citizens of the latter country, took the exclusion very much to heart. Grown men could be seen crying in public following Italy’s failure to secure their place in Russia.

The 7 hour time difference between Russia and New York (EST) seemingly will serve as only a minor deterrent upon persons’ desires to view the matches….live! In this time and age with internet at our fingers and social media so prevalent, it would be almost impossible for one to record a match and watch it 8 or 10 hours later without being cognizant of the final result.

In this region of the football world, under the CONCACAF (Confederation of North, Central American and Caribbean Association Football) umbrella expectations are relatively high following the return of the Ticos from Costa Rica, who were head and shoulders the pleasant surprise of the 2014 World Cup. Mexico a perennial powerhouse, and Panama (first time participants in the World Cup) are the 2 other representatives from CONCACAF. Honduras had the ability to qualify, but were outmatched by New Zealand in a home and away play-in.

Represent Your World Cup Team With A Jersey

Anyone desiring a jersey, but not necessarily wanting to fork over the 100 or more so dollars to buy an original can contact Ralston at 646-355-7756. Sizes ranging from S/M, L/XL, XXL can be found for most teams (both Men and Women). Additionally, kits/jerseys with both shirt and shorts are available for children in various sizes. Haitians, Jamaicans, and Trinidadians wishing to adorn the jersey are also available.