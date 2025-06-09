World Culinary Awards Highlight Antigua’s Culinary Story

ST. JOHN’S, Antigua – The twin-island paradise of Antigua and Barbuda has officially been nominated for Caribbean’s Best Emerging Culinary City Destination 2025 by the prestigious World Culinary Awards. This recognition cements the destination’s flavourful rise in the global culinary spotlight.

This nomination is an important moment for the Antigua and Barbuda Tourism Authority. It marks three years of work to make the islands a top choice in Caribbean culinary tourism.

“We have long believed that Antigua and Barbuda’s food story is one worth telling – and now, the world is listening,” said The Honourable Charles Fernandez, Minister of Tourism, Civil Aviation, Transportation and Investment. “This nomination is a reflection of our rich culinary heritage, and a celebration of the chefs, farmers, and creatives who continue to elevate our national identity through food. We proudly invite the world to taste Antigua and Barbuda.”

Antigua and Barbuda Culinary Month

Key to the transformation, is the Antigua and Barbuda Culinary Month initiative that reimagined the traditional idea of the popular Restaurant Week into a full-scale, month-long celebration of Antiguan and Barbudan cuisine, culture, and creativity. In addition to Restaurant Week, the Month includes FAB Fest (Food, Art and Beverage Festival), a vibrant, signature event that combines the islands’ top chefs, mixologists, artists, and food producers, as well as Eat Like A Local, a growing directory and digital map of certified vendors, food stalls, hidden gems, and authentic dining experiences.

Caribbean Food Forum

The Caribbean Food Forum is a platform for chefs, culinary entrepreneurs, and policymakers. It brings together leaders to discuss Caribbean cuisine, food security, and culinary innovation. The forum also features Chef Events, which offer intimate dining experiences and live cooking demonstrations. These events enhance the culinary month experience.

“With a deliberate investment in food culture, talent development, and experiential programming, Antigua and Barbuda has transformed from a destination known for its 365 beaches to one that now delights with 365 flavours and counting”, said Colin C. James, CEO of the Antigua and Barbuda Tourism Authority.

Vote for St. John’s (Antigua & Barbuda) 2025

Shermain Jeremy, Culinary Month Lead and Special Projects and Events Manager at the Antigua and Barbuda Tourism Authority when asked about the nomination, said, “to see this nomination happen is deeply rewarding. Culinary Month is about more than food. It’s about identity, pride, opportunity, and showing the world that small islands can lead big ideas. From our passionate chefs and mixologists to the small vendors in roadside stalls, we’ve built something rooted in culture and powered by the community – and we’re just getting started.” “We now invite everyone to join us by casting a vote and showing the world what Antigua and Barbuda has to offer”, said Jeremy.

Voting is now open until August 15, 2025. Antigua and Barbuda invites all food lovers and fans to vote. Support the destination’s growing culinary scene!