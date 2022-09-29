Entertainment

World Creole Music Festival Returns to Dominica

Cabrits Resort & Spa Kempinski Dominica offers event-goers a peaceful hideaway

Cabrits Resort & Spa Kempinski Dominica

DOMINICA – Visitors traveling to Dominica this fall are invited to partake in three magical nights of music and dance, as the country hosts the highly anticipated World Creole Music Festival, October 28-30.  The world’s top Creole-music performers will descend on Windsor Park Sports Stadium for what promises to be a series of unforgettable nights on the Nature Island.

Travelers looking for a serene retreat pre- and post-event are invited to stay at the luxurious Cabrits Resort & Spa Kempinski Dominica, overlooking the majestic Douglas Bay.

Cabrits Resort & Spa Kempinski Dominica

Pascale Selwan - Dominica World Music Festival

“While many of our guests visit us in search of immersive-nature experiences, the Dominica World Creole Music Festival is also a great way for visitors to experience the island’s vibrant culture,” said Pascale Selwan, hotel manager for Cabrits Resort & Spa Kempinski Dominica.

The festival, which celebrates the music of the Creole-speaking countries of the Caribbean, Europe and Africa has become one of the major annual Caribbean events. It was established in 1997 with the objective of developing the country’s arts, music and entertainment industries and promoting the country as a tourism destination.

“What better way to experience the vibe, the local culture and the traditions of the islanders than with great music, dance and food! The Dominica World Creole Music Festival is just one of several events, part of a weeklong celebration, leading up to the country’s Independence Day, November 3. It’s truly a sight to be seen!” added Selwan.

How to get there:

American Airlines offers nonstop flights from Miami to Douglas-Charles International Airport, operating three times weekly as the only nonstop link from the United States to Dominica.

 

