Worksite Wellness Award Presented to Broward County Government

Broward County – Broward County Government has been awarded the Gold Level Worksite Wellness Award by the Florida Tobacco Cessation Alliance (FTCA).

The employer provided health plan has removed all barriers to tobacco cessation methods such as copayments, coinsurance, and deductibles.

The FTCA Worksite Wellness Award was established as a way to recognize and set a standard for businesses that are providing comprehensive tobacco cessation services for their employees. There are two levels that can be earned, Silver or Gold, and any employer in the State of Florida can apply for this award on behalf of their organization.

Broward County Government is comprised of more than 60 agencies including the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport, Port Everglades, Broward County Transit, Human Services, Parks and Recreation, Libraries, Water and Wastewater Services and Facilities Management.

Broward County Government also partnered with Tobacco Free Florida at the Florida Department of Health in Broward County and Area Health Education Centers (AHEC) to promote free tobacco cessation resources to help their employees quit tobacco.

Free assistance is available to businesses creating or updating a tobacco control policy to exclude electronic cigarettes and other newer devices in the workplace.

Broward County businesses are encouraged to support quit attempts being made by their employees by hosting group quit sessions at the workplace. Employees who make a decision to quit tobacco together can reinforce each other and increase the likelihood of staying quit while at the workplace.

Tobacco Free Florida’s Quit Your Way program makes it easier than ever for tobacco users to access free tools and services to help them quit and remain successful.

For more information to quit tobacco or help a loved one quit, click here.