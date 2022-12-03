Workshop Encourages Attendees to Monetize Their Talent With Blockchain Technology

MIAMI – The world is experiencing massive trends in Cryptos, NFTs, and Web 3.0 everywhere, and sooner or later, everyone will need to adapt to these new technologies.

The Miami-based nonprofit organization, Technolij has created a platform to introduce those in the Black and Brown community to create a pipeline for emerging tech to close the wealth and technology gap.

They have partnered with Miami-Dade County Chairman Oliver G. Gilbert III to host a free workshop that will include a beginner’s guide to Web 3.0: Non-Fungible Token (NFT), Blockchain, and Cryptocurrency on Thursday, December 8, 2022, at Florida Memorial University (Lehman Building, First Floor Auditorium, 15800 NW 42nd Ave., Miami Gardens, FL 33054).

The workshop is free even if you’re an absolute beginner with no technical background. It will give you solid knowledge to understand the Crypto world and feel confident about exploring it. Attendees are encouraged to RSVP at http://shorturl.at/BPTW8. The workshop will take place from 6:30 pm-8:30 pm.

This educational and informative event is in partnership with the Institute for Black Wealth at Florida Memorial University. While Web 3.0 is still in its infancy, the founder of Technolij, Ted Lucas, understands the rich potential and is committed to getting communities of color prepared to be a part of this new technology platform, as well as with existing platforms. Lucas is known for having built a music empire as the Founder and CEO of Slip-N-Slide Records. He founded Technolij, a Florida-based nonprofit organization, intending to prepare and introduce women and minorities to the workforce and entrepreneurial opportunities in emerging and advanced technologies. As a music executive and philanthropist, Lucas understands the need for communities of color to have opportunities and access.

“As we recognize Web 3.0’s rich potential and the numerous benefits to learning blockchain technology, we can wait and be forced to learn about Cryptos/NFTs when it’s too late or learn it now and ride the current waves of opportunities”, says Ted Lucas, Founder of Technolij.

Knowledge is Power

“Web 3.0 is taking the world by storm. The technology has incorporated concepts such as blockchains, NFTs, and Cryptocurrency that are leading the charge in the World Wide Web as we know it. I want to equip the District 1 residents with progressive knowledge as we head toward a rapid change in technological evolution,” says Miami-Dade County Chairman Oliver G. Gilbert III.

Lucas’ goal is to connect Black and Brown tech creators and innovators to underserved communities of color and provide funding and employment opportunities in emerging and advanced tech to address digital divide barriers.

The Technolij Innovation Tech Lab will open in January 2023 in the Smith Conference Center on the campus of Florida Memorial University as part of its MOU with Florida Memorial University. Technolij’s mission is to increase technology access for underserved communities and create a pipeline of talent and Black-owned startups participating in emerging technologies and Web3. The partnership is part of a larger prosperity agenda to close the gap and create wealth. In addition, Technolij will provide training and access to capital for tech businesses.

The rapid growth of digital processes is shaping how the modern individual approaches art, business, and commodities. In addition, blockchain technology is altering how to process transactions too. New employment opportunities involving blockchain are emerging everywhere and will only continue to rise. This growth will also dictate the business landscape, impacting what jobs will be profitable.

For those looking to get on the ground floor, the best place to start is with workshops like this.

Participants include:

Ariana Waller — known as Ariana The Techie — is a Miami-based blockchain engineer and the owner and founder of Mueshi, Inc.

Bijan Machen – artist, educator, entrepreneur, and founder of The We Uplift The World Foundation for art & technology education.

Melissa Henderson – Professional writer and businesswoman with over ten years of experience in publishing, marketing, and developing technology-driven writing products. Melissa writes about blockchain, lifestyle, travel, and how it affects our everyday lives.

Tunde Ogunlana – Founder | Family Wealth Advisor.

Bilal Little – Vice President, Independent Channel Market Leader in Southern Florida

For more information about Technolij, visit https://technolij.org.