Star-Studded Entertainment to Shine at 2nd Annual Jamaican Women Pinnacle Awards Gala

Kingston, Jamaica — Patrons attending the 2nd Annual Jamaican Women Pinnacle Awards Gala on Saturday, March 14, 2026, at the elegant Jamaica Pegasus Hotel are in for an unforgettable evening of celebration, inspiration, and top-quality entertainment.

The signature International Women’s History Month event in Jamaica will not only honor 15 extraordinary women for their outstanding contributions to Jamaica and the Diaspora but will also feature an exciting lineup of performers set to thrill the audience throughout the night.

Star-Studded Entertainment

Headlining the evening’s entertainment is rising star Akeen Fennell, the talented vocalist who captured the hearts of viewers across the region as the winner of the Digicel Rising Stars in 2024.

A self-described “performer since birth,” Fennell has been captivating audiences since his youth and has developed into a confident and seasoned entertainer. Known for his energetic stage presence and soulful delivery, he believes strongly in performances that are both talent-driven and entertainment-focused.

Now building his career across local, regional, and international platforms, Fennell carries a message of faith, hope, and integrity in his music and interactions with audiences. Guided by his strong Christian faith, he often reminds supporters of his personal mantra: “Yeah man, a we seh stay GOD up every time.”

The gala’s entertainment lineup will also showcase the talents of Chantae Wright, a dynamic member of the ASHE Performing Arts Company and the inaugural Jamaican Women Pinnacle Awards Scholarship recipient. Wright’s performance promises to reflect the artistic excellence and cultural pride that the awards seek to celebrate.

Rounding out the evening’s entertainment is Faybian Grizzle, another accomplished performer who previously honed his craft with ASHE and now performs with the contemporary dance company Plie for the Arts. His presentation will bring a vibrant creative element to the celebratory evening.

While the entertainment will undoubtedly dazzle, the heart of the event remains the recognition of extraordinary women whose achievements have helped shape Jamaica and inspire the global Diaspora.

Heading this year’s distinguished list of honorees is Portia Simpson-Miller, who made history as Jamaica’s first female Prime Minister and remains one of the country’s most influential political figures.

Women’s History Month Trailblazers

Also among the remarkable women being honored are several trailblazers who achieved historic firsts in their respective fields:

Althea Laing, Jamaica’s first homegrown supermodel who graced the cover of Essence Magazine twice

Minerva Thame, the first female Dean of the medical school at University of the West Indies (UWI)

Nancy McLean, the first female hotel manager at the Jamaica Pegasus Hotel

Hope Markes, the first woman of color elected to lead the 110-year-old global service organization Kiwanis International. She will begin her tenure October 1, 2026

Organizers say the evening will blend inspiration, celebration, and cultural excellence, creating a memorable experience that highlights the achievements of Jamaican women while supporting the next generation of leaders.

Patrons are encouraged to secure their tickets early for what promises to be an exciting, uplifting, and celebratory evening. Tickets for the gala are available online.

The contribution for the event is US$175, and individuals who are unable to attend may still support the initiative by making a donation to the Jamaican Women Pinnacle Awards Scholarship Program, which helps empower and support emerging female leaders.

A limited number of sponsorship opportunities also remain available. Interested partners may contact Lyndon Taylor & Associates at 646-403-5771 for more information.

With inspiring honorees, exceptional performances, and a powerful mission to celebrate and uplift Jamaican women, the 2026 Jamaican Women Pinnacle Awards Gala promises to be one of the standout events of the International Women’s History Month calendar.