Women’s Business Conference to assist in Branding, Visibility & Funding

2nd annual Flourish Media Conference Set For February 16-17, 2017 At Florida International University-South Campus

MIAMI – Diverse women are grossly under-represented in business development and access to business funding.

The 2nd annual Flourish Media Conference (FMC), in partnership with Florida International University (FIU), hopes to close that gap and address the issues of income inequality, education & innovation as it relates to women of color business owners.

FMC will take place at FIU’s South Campus – (Graham Center) – 11200 SW 8th Street, Miami, FL 33199 on Saturday, February 16 & 17, 2018. The conference attracts business women across sectors and provides an open and supportive platform for sharing, learning, as well as making valuable connections.

This two-day meeting is filled with interactive workshops and panel discussions.

Keynote speakers include Radio Host & On-Air Personality Felisha Monet of 99 Jamz, Editor Talia Oliver of The Shade Room, credited with changing the landscape of journalism for its ability to draw in 8 million social followers and reach 94 million viewers.

Everyone will receive one-month FREE access to OWLMO. OWLMO is online software that enables consultation based practices to manage bookings, payments, and video consultations all-in-one and directly from their website.

FMC will also connect high-growth women entrepreneurs and business owners with willing investors to scale their businesses and offer insider knowledge for improvements. FMC social media reach numbered at just over 1.6 million impressions last year.

“Everyone had an area of genius and paired with the right media outlets that genius can become their business.” – Vivian Olodun, Co-Founder

“Flourish Media Conference was a life-changing experience for our brand, leaving your comfort zone is where you grow the most.” – Anomaly Sister, 2017 Attendees

“Nowadays businesses need access to digital software to succeed. We want more women to have what they need to flourish” – Tom Bessis, OWLMO Founder.

Woman-owned businesses pitched then went into negotiations for up to $15 million in business funding.

Last year (3) businesses pitched asking for just under $7.5 million.

Trinity Love, Health Spa wanted to help Military Veterans find alternative pain management solutions.

Benbo, Interactive Business Card Creator & Scanner sought to help create and customize your electronic business card, easily exchange them and get noticed with our discovery feature.

Prizm Art Fair is the producer of an annual cutting-edge art fair exhibiting international artists from Africa, the African Diaspora and Emerging Markets.

Of the three that pitched, two went points the next steps of negotiation and have improved their business practices as a result of this experience.

The FMC organizers realize that many small business owners lack digital tools to automate systems and scale.

This year every attendee is entered to win scholarship packages to help with the following; Quickbooks Business, Subsidize time with Accountant, Subsidize time with Lawyer, Email Marketing System, Business Registration, Mobile Friendly Website, Go Daddy URL and a free buddy pass to the 2018 Flourish Media Conference.

Flourish Media Conference Ticket Options

Full Access Garden Passes – access to both days, general seating, one month FREE with OWLMO, on-site one-on-one with CPA during Power Hour, On-site one-on-one with Trademark Lawyer during Power Hour. Buy Now – $100

Full Access Garden Buddy Pass – access to both days for (2) people, general seating for (2) people, (2) 1 month FREE with OWLMO, an on-site session with CPA during Power Hour, On-site session with Trademark Lawyer during Power Hour. Buy Now – $195

VIP Access – business pitches for up to $15 MILLION. BONUS Support Team Access for (3), preferred seating, (3) 1 month FREE with OWLMO, logo in event program & website, VIP Gift, post-conference notes with profitable feedback from investors and more! Buy Now $397

Live Stream Tickets are also available ($57).

Click here for more information about the conference, and to purchase tickets.