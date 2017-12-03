Wisconsin and Miami to Meet in 2017 Capital One Orange Bowl

Miami Lakes – No. 6 Wisconsin and No. 10 Miami are set to meet in the 2017 Capital One Orange Bowl in an Atlantic Coast Conference and Big Ten showdown on December 30, 2017, at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida.

The No. 6 Wisconsin Badgers (12-1, 9-0 Big Ten) were undefeated through the regular season, before losing by a 27-21 score to Ohio State in the Big Ten Championship game. Head Coach Paul Chryst earned Big Ten Coach of the Year honors.

Offensively, the Badgers are led by all-Big Ten RB Jonathan Taylor and two all-Big Ten linemen, RG Beau Benzschawel and LT Michael Deiter as well as all-Big Ten TE Troy Fumagalli. On the defensive side of the football, all-Big Ten ILB T.J. Edwards, CB Nick Nelson and S D’Cota Dixon, lead the way.

The No. 10 Miami Hurricanes (10-2, 7-1) won their first 10 games this year, winning their first-ever ACC Coastal Division title. Head Coach Mark Richt earned ACC Coach of the Year honors.

Kicker Michael Badgely was a first team all-ACC performer. On offense, RB Travis Homer and TE Christopher Herndon IV were named to the second team. Defensively, the Hurricanes lead the nation with 30 takeaways. DT RJ McIntosh, LB Shaq Quarterman, CB Michael Jackson and S Jaquan Johnson all earned second team all-ACC honors.

This is Wisconsin’s first-ever Capital One Orange Bowl appearance and they become the eighth current Big Ten school to play in the game.

Miami is making its 10th Capital One Orange Bowl appearance, its first as an ACC member and first since 2004. They are 6-3 all-time in the game.

The Capital One Orange Bowl is one of the New Year's Six college bowl games.

In years when it doesn’t host a semifinal, it features the ACC champion (unless it qualifies for the playoff, in which case the next highest-ranked non-playoff team will be the host) against the highest-ranked available non-champion from among the Big Ten, SEC or Notre Dame.