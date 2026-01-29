Wisconsin Builder Leads Team to Rebuild Homes in Jamaica After Hurricane Melissa

WESTMORELAND, Jamaica – In the wake of Hurricane Melissa’s devastation in Westmoreland, Jamaica, a remarkable display of international solidarity has emerged. Dirk Bartalozzi, owner of Bartalozzi Homes in Wisconsin, led a dedicated team of volunteer carpenters from the United States. They came to help rebuild the lives of those most affected by the storm.

A Mission Sparked by Compassion

Dirk, whose wife is Jamaican, was deeply moved by the destruction he witnessed following Hurricane Melissa. “I’ve never seen that level of devastation,” he commented, noting how the storm had left many families homeless and in dire need. With decades of experience building residential homes in Wisconsin, Dirk felt compelled to use his skills to make a meaningful difference.

Building Homes, Restoring Lives

The initiative, spearheaded by The Issa Trust Foundation in partnership with The Couples Resorts, set out to provide new housing for employees of the Couples Resorts whose homes were destroyed. Dirk and his team constructed a total of eight new wooden homes. They dedicated two days to the completion of each structure. Their efforts not only provided shelter but also renewed hope for those who lost so much.

Bringing Expertise and Tools to the Field

Demonstrating unwavering commitment, Dirk and his volunteer crew transported their own equipment and tools from Wisconsin to Jamaica. The team arrived prepared, bringing battery-powered framing guns, saws, drills, and essential hurricane straps. Besides that, Dirk explained, “It’s pretty much the same construction like what we do at home, but challenging building a new floor to the roof on stilts.” This adaptation was necessary to ensure the homes could withstand future storms and local conditions.

Community Upliftment Through Collaboration

The success of the project is a testament to the power of collaboration and community spirit. The Issa Trust Foundation, Couples Resorts, and Dirk’s team have worked together to help employees find safety. They have created a safe place for these workers to call home. Their story shows how kindness and skill can rebuild not just buildings, but also lives.