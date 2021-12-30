Win Free Crypto in Joumou Soup Challenge from Captain Haiti

[MIAMI] – In celebration of Haiti’s Independence Day, $LittleHaitiCoin and Haitians in Tech invite you to earn free crypto by taking the #JoumouChallenge.

The challenge is a fun way to introduce the whole family to crypto. ‘’Just imagine millions of Haitians earning crypto on the same day! I’m extremely excited to guide them step by step in the crypto space”, stated Nandy Martin, the founder and CEO of $LittleHaitiCoin.

‘’Have your traditional Joumou soup together and challenge grandma to beat your score. Then help her receive the crypto on her cellphone,’’ says Whitney Lubin, Executive director of Haitians in Tech. ‘’Each one teaches one!‘’

HOW TO PLAY THE #JOUMOUCHALLENGE?

Visit JoumouChallenge.com with your mobile or PC. Simply swipe the screen with your finger or mouse. Cut the most ingredients to earn a maximum of crypto.

HOW TO RECEIVE YOUR CRYPTO?

Tweet your score by using the twitter button at the end of the game.

Why a joumou soup, would you ask? As legend has it, Haitians were forbidden from drinking the joumou soup. When they declared Haiti’s independence on January 1st 1804, they celebrated with this once forbidden soup.