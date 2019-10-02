Wilson and Pelosi to host Roundtable Discussion on Unrest in Haiti

MIAMI – Congresswoman Frederica S. Wilson will host a roundtable discussion about the ongoing unrest in Haiti on Thursday, October 3, 2019, 5:00-6:15 p.m. at the Father Gerard Jean-Juste Community Center in Oak Park, 690 NE 159 Street, Miami.

She will be joined by Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi and several Haitian and Haitian-American leaders with deep community and political ties to South Florida.

As a state legislator and throughout her tenure in the U.S. House of Representatives, Congresswoman Wilson has been a tireless advocate for Florida’s Haitian diaspora and the island nation as it continues efforts to recover from the devastating effects of several natural disasters and a cholera epidemic.

Wilson has toured Haiti many times and is leading the fight to extend Temporary Protected Status to Haitians living and working in the United States while Haiti rebuilds.

Roundtable panelists will have an opportunity to share with Speaker Pelosi and Congresswoman Wilson issues related to Haiti’s current state of unrest and explore ways to address their concerns.

Participants include: Jean Monestime, Miami-Dade county commissioner; Michael Joseph, North Miami Beach city commissioner; Karen Andre, community activist; Marleine Bastien, director of the Family Action Network Movement; Carlin Paul, community activist; Gepsie Metellus, co-founder and executive director of the Haitian Neighborhood Center Sant La; Eric Accime, entrepreneur/engineer; and Father Reginald Paul, pastor of Notre Dame Church.