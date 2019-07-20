Why you could be facing ED and are its medicines safe to use?

Erectile dysfunction symptoms generally include persistent issues with getting or maintaining an erection as well as a reduced desire for sex. It occurs in many men around the world, in fact, around 20 million men in the USA alone currently use medication for ED due to any number of reasons including:

emotional or psychological problems

physical issues such as changes in blood pressure

lifestyle choices, including heavy drinking, taking drugs and cycling more than 3 hours a week.

One of the recommended first lines in defence against impotence is lifestyle changes, including dietary shifts, quitting smoking, starting some form of regular exercise or else finding ways to reduce stress and anxiety. If emotional or psychological issues are the source of your erectile dysfunction, then counselling is also recommended.

One of the problems with erectile dysfunction is that it can be self-fulfilling; the more you worry you will not be able to achieve or maintain an erection, the more likely it is that this will occur. On these occasions where no physical underlying health concerns are causing the problem, erectile dysfunction medications such as the Cialis tablets from Click Pharmacy can be beneficial and will support you in getting the intimacy back into your relationship.

But are medicines treating erectile dysfunction safe to use? Our expert at Click Pharmacy discusses how they work and when it might not be safe to take them.

As with any medication, there are certain situations where using them may pose more of a risk. For example, if you take other medicines which interact negatively, or if you have any other underlying health issues which could be dangerously affected by certain drugs. Erectile dysfunction medications including Viagra, Sildenafil, Levitra, and Spedra are all perfectly safe to use in the majority of men and when prescribed by your doctor, but certainly there are some occasions when using them can create a substantial risk and should be avoided.

One of the leading health issues cited as being high risk for men considering ED medication is any form of a heart condition. In fact hardening of the arteries, hypertension and high cholesterol account for around 70% of the physical causes of ED as they decrease the blood flow to many areas of the body including – in the case of erectile dysfunction – the penis. When men experience cardiovascular issues, they may either have to take extra precaution when using ED products and work closely with the doctor to ensure they don’t use too much or else they may not be able to use this type of drug at all.

The problem stems from the ED drug’s effects on the arteries throughout the body, including the heart and not just the penis, where it is needed. They work on the nitric oxide levels naturally generated by the arteries causing them to widen and allow more blood flow to the penis. The effect of treatments including Viagra, Sildenafil, Cialis, Levitra and Spedra can cause blood pressure to lower which for men without heart problems is generally perfectly safe as it is just a short term side effect causing, at most, a mild headache or slight dizziness. But when a man is using both ED products and drugs to widen the arteries around the heart, increasing the supply of nitric oxide, then the danger is that blood pressure drops down to dangerous levels. Experts all agree that men using nitrates for any types of cardiovascular condition, including nitroglycerin tablets, sprays, patches and pastes, must not use erectile dysfunction treatments.

Extra Caution

The FDA has also urged caution for men who have suffered or are at risk of suffering, other conditions. For example, anyone who has suffered a stroke, experienced problems with the heart’s rhythm or had a heart attack, or else those at risk of suffering from them, are advised not to use ED medication because the drug can widen the arteries in the brain as well as the heart which can be unsafe in all of these cases. Men suffering from cognitive heart failure, angina and low or high blood pressure are also advised not to use ED treatments due to potentially dangerous side effects.

Older men, men with liver or kidney disease and those taking alpha-blockers to treat prostate enlargement, the antibiotic erythromycin or certain antifungal medications should also proceed with caution and use only low doses as prescribed.

Staying Safe

As erectile dysfunction drugs can come in several strengths, you will likely be started with a lower dose to ensure the safety of the patient. If you require a higher strength then a free, online appointment with your Click pharmacy doctor can be booked to discuss your experiences and requirements. Your doctor will ensure the product you choose will be the best and safest option for your needs based on several factors including your age, any other medications you take, allergies and other underlying health issues which you may suffer from.

Although some ED tablets can be purchased over the counter without a prescription, it is always crucial to speak to either your pharmacist or doctor before using any new drug to ensure absolute safety.

Overall, healthy men are perfectly safe to use ED medication such as cialis tablets from Click Pharmacy, and any sexually active man could benefit from this type of drug, as long as caution is exercised, and you take the advice of your Click Pharmacy doctor or GP before use.

If you are worried about your ability to get or keep an erection or are suffering from any other sexual problems, including delayed or premature ejaculation, then it is certainly wise to discuss your options. If you would like to discuss your health in relation to trying or upping your current dose of any ED medication, then you can book a free, confidential online appointment with a Click Pharmacy doctor today.