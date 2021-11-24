Why Would an ERISA Lien Be Important to You?

A lien is a legal claim for an unpaid debt. An ERISA Lien is a type of lien that protects retirement funds from bankruptcy proceedings, and it’s essential to think about if you have any investments or pensions.

This article will help you understand the basics of ERISA liens to make informed decisions when choosing your retirement options.

Understanding an ERISA Lien

It’s vital to start with the basics. In this case, let’s first understand what an ERISA lien means. An ERISA lien is a lien that goes against an individual’s retirement plan. An employer is required to give the employee notice when filing the lien to protect the rights of their employees.

Timing of an ERISA Lien

During Termination: If a lien filing is within five years. Regarding the termination date, this will be considered an early withdrawal. Also, there will be some repercussions for those who withdraw too soon.

During Actions: If a lien has been filed within two years, the employer begins any legal action. Besides filing against their pension, this will be considered an early withdrawal.

Filing for ERISA Protection

An individual can file for protection under ERISA to prevent an employer from filing a lien against their pension. Employers are not allowed to withdraw funds or file liens against an individual’s retirement account without notifying the individual first of the actions they are taking.

Once a filing has been made, it may be possible for you to petition the court to have the restrictions removed if you believe that it is not justified. Once a lien filing takes place, the employer believes there was some breach in their agreement with the employee. This is as to what they were going to do as part of their pension.

To file for protection under ERISA, you will have to sign a waiver allowing your former employer access to your current information. This will allow them to contact you about the need to file a lien against your pension.

You mustn’t ignore any communications from your former employer because it could result in a default judgment being filed against you, which means you would automatically lose unless you make an appearance in court.

Which Are the Benefits of ERISA Lien?

It provides a safety net for employees when they are in need. The explanation of the benefits form will cite the type of claim made, which can be further explained by an attorney or with your insurance company directly.

This way, if you have lost wages from an injury on the job, it can be lightened by this benefit. Suppose you are unable to work in your chosen profession because of an injury.

In that case, it makes sense that you would collect the difference between what the insurance company pays out and what you originally earned.

How does ERISA Lien Work?

When an employer hands over his ERISA plan documents to a third-party administrator or TPA, the process is given. To qualify for the plan, you must have been a full-time worker at their company for a certain period and contribute to the program.

This ensures that there is money available in your account should you need it, though if you decide not to participate, whether by choice or because it wasn’t offered, this won’t be the case.

ERISA Liens are a protected right for employees to safeguard their retirement funds. If you’re considering investing in an ERISA-qualified plan, you must understand the ERISA Lien and its implications on your future financial security. ERISA Lien protects the pension benefits of a person in case they are fired from a job.