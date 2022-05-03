Why should I pressure wash/clean my concrete?

You might never think about the concrete sidewalk outside of your home or business, but there is a good chance that other people do. Dirty concrete in front of a building can affect its curb appeal and make a building that is for commercial purposes look shoddy. That’s why it is important to occasionally clean the concrete on your property.

Pressure washing in Miami is very important as concrete not only gets soiled by grease, dirt, graffiti, and mud, but you also have to worry about the damage that birds and other animals can do. You may find that algae even gets into the cracks of your concrete in South Florida.

If you own a business, dirty concrete outside your establishment can make it look tacky and repel customers. If the concrete in front of your home is messy and stained, it can hurt your home’s curb appeal and lessen its overall value.

A homeowner’s association will often have rules about the cleanliness of the concrete in front of a home, and they may charge you a fine if it is not up to par. Even if you do not have a homeowner’s association, your neighbors may complain if there is dirt or graffiti in front of your property.

After a while, dirt, grime, and especially moss can break down the concrete. Broken concrete is not only an eyesore but a hazard. If someone hurts themselves on broken concrete in front of your property, you may be held liable.

How does pressure washing work?

Pressure washing uses a powerful blast of cold pressurized water and chemicals to clean your concrete. A pressure washer is hard to handle, and you can damage yourself or your property if you do not know how to use it.

You should always hire a professional company to pressure wash your concrete. Although it may be tempting to rent equipment and do it yourself, if you damage your property, it will end up costing you much more in the long run.

You can find a pressure washing company online to do the job for you. Read reviews and make sure they have been in business for a while before selecting a company.

Before you begin a pressure cleaning, you should prepare your property. You will want to close and seal all windows and doors before your home gets pressure washed. You will want to remove any debris from the concrete and the area around your home. If a person steps on an object while operating power washing equipment, they can be thrown off balance.

Pressure Washing Preparation

Notify your neighbors that you will be pressure washing your home.

Remove any decor that you have on your lawn.

Cover your lawn with a tarp.

Put your car in the garage or park it away from the property.

Stay inside your house and wear a mask, or leave the premises.

You have put a lot of time and money into your home or business. The concrete in front of a building should reflect the structure’s interior. A beautiful exterior will prepare visitors and potential buyers for what awaits them inside.