Why is it Important to Hire a Personal Injury Lawyer After a Bike Accident?

Did you know that Florida ranks 2nd in the country for the most number of motorcycle registrations? That’s more than half a million bikes weaving their way through Jacksonville rush hour traffic. Another startling fact is, motorcycle riders are nine times more susceptible to accidents than people driving cars. When you end up with severe injuries caused by a motorcycle accident, you need the help of a personal injury lawyer .

You may be involved in a head-on collision or be forced off the road, or you may have swerved to avoid an oncoming vehicle. Whatever the case, it is highly likely that you are the only person suffering injuries.

Motorcyclists are prone to severe injury as they do not have the luxury of being in a covered vehicle, which is comparatively safer. According to a report published by the U.S. National Library of Medicine, 20 percent of motorcycle crashes are severe. The good news is 52 percent of the crashes end up with victims suffering mild injuries.

Types of Injuries

When you suffer a moderate injury, you could still end up with a lot of broken bones or even a brain injury. A severe injury can often be life-threatening because of the severe brain or spinal injury. Sometimes, injuries might require amputation, leading to disability for life. In such cases, hire a lawyer to take care of all those legal proceedings.

Common Injuries Faced by Motorcyclists

More often than not, motorcyclists end up with any of the following types of injuries:

Spinal injury

Broken ribs

Injuries to internal organs

Lacerations and contusions

Facial injuries (causing damage to teeth, mouth, etc.)

Compound fractures

Permanent disfigurement

Motorcyclists face the brunt of the crash and end up making direct, forceful contact with many objects, leading to multiple injuries. Tumbling and sliding on the road or pavement causes deep lacerations that require sutures. At times, such sliding leads to a direct impact with another oncoming vehicle or some hard object.

Florida Motorcycle Accident Victim Troubles

Motorcycle accident victims are always at a great disadvantage as two-wheelers are quite unsafe when compared to four-wheelers. The sad part is that Florida’s no-fault coverage does not include motorcyclists when compared to other vehicle drivers and pedestrians. To make matters worse, insurance companies and jurors look at motorcyclists with suspicious eyes, often finding fault with their recklessness. That is why you should find an experienced personal injury lawyer who will help get you a fair trial and justice.

The Blame Game

Why do innocent motorcyclists have to shoulder the blame and never hope for a fair settlement? Most motorcyclists are unkempt and dress in a particular way that is often frowned upon. Also, motorcycles make such a racket even while idling, which gets on most people’s nerves. All this has created a negative stereotype that is disadvantageous to motorcyclists in general.

Summing it Up

If you or any of your family members or friends have the misfortune of being involved in a motorcycle accident, do not panic. Despite all odds being against you, many lawyers in Florida are willing to fight for justice. Mostly, the consultation is free, and the lawyer settles for a mutually agreed percentage of the compensation amount.

It doesn’t matter if you are a speed freak headed to the Daytona Thunder Run or negotiating traffic on your way to work. As a motorcyclist, you are prone to accidents. Despite wearing protective headgear, you may be involved in an accident and need help. Contact the most understanding of personal injury lawyers in town for help.