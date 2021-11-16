Why do you need a VPN if you are on Public Wi-Fi?

Whenever you are connected to public Wi-Fi, you must think twice before you start using that connection. You might be thinking that if your device is connected to the internet, then it should be safe while doing anything online. The truth is, you can’t really take this for granted since there are so many hackers out there who want to steal your data and use it for their own benefits.

It’s important to understand how easy it is to hack such networks and steal such confidential data. Therefore you need a VPN like surfshark if you are using public Wi-Fi.

Why are public Wi-Fi networks so insecure?

Public Wi-Fi networks are exactly what they look like, public. This means that anyone can connect to them without any authentication whatsoever, including hackers. If you are not paying attention to this fact, then there are chances that your data might be stolen. It is something that you should take seriously, especially if you are using public Wi-Fi to look up information online.

What is a VPN?

A Virtual Private Network (VPN) is the best tool that you can use to protect your data and hide your real identity while browsing on the Internet. It also encrypts every bit of data that leaves your device making it completely impossible for someone else to access this. Not only does it make you anonymous, but it also makes sure that no one else can see your browsing history and other online activities.

How does a VPN work?

A VPN can work in two ways. The first way is through a proxy. A proxy works by rerouting your internet traffic to a secure server that is controlled by the VPN service you are using. This means that all of your data will be encrypted and it will be protected from being hacked while going through the proxy server.

The second way is through just plain encryption of your device’s traffic while going on public Wi-Fi networks. It encrypts every bit of information that goes over your device, including your browsing data, which makes it impossible for someone else to see what you are doing.

Why do you need a VPN if you are on Public Wi-Fi?

Here are the reasons why you need a VPN if you are using public Wi-Fi networks:

Anonymity – The most important reason why a VPN is needed is because of anonymity. It’s been proven that most hackers use their own Wi-Fi hotspots to access the Internet, which means that they can snoop on all your activity and steal your data as well as any other information about you. So, if you visit a public hotspot, it’s pretty much impossible for you to keep your identity away from hackers.

Encryption – Another reason is that of encryption. If someone hacks your device, they can easily see all the sensitive information in it, including passwords, email addresses, credit card numbers etc. However, the data will be encrypted when it passes through a VPN server and is sent to the internet. Since there is no way for them to decrypt this information without having access to the decryption key, hackers cannot steal it.

Privacy – Another reason why you need a VPN is privacy. When you are browsing the Internet, it can be pretty much transparent to everyone that you are doing it. Your IP address shows up whenever you do something on the Internet and this might be handy for hackers to track your activity or even identify your location on the internet.

Conclusion

A VPN is a great tool that you can use to protect your data from being hacked while using public Wi-Fi networks. There are numerous benefits of using a VPN if you are using public Wi-Fi, so it’s definitely something that you should keep in mind while browsing the web.