Why Bermuda Now — Book Your Next Escape Out Here

HAMILTON, Bermuda – A fall or winter getaway in Bermuda delivers warm weather, cultural exploration, holiday celebrations, exciting events and fantastic deals, all just two hours from most major East Coast U.S. airports.

Find out what’s happening Out Here in the upcoming months.

Fall / Winter Experiences in Bermuda

Discover Days Bring Bermuda Culture To Life

On fall weekends in Bermuda, the island’s culture comes to life via Discover Days, a series of special experiences in Hamilton, the Town of St. George and the Royal Naval Dockyard.

You’ll uncover the stories of the African Diaspora Heritage Trail, taste authentic Bermuda flavours, go behind the scenes at some of the island’s most fascinating attractions and much more, all guided by experts and influencers. Learn more.

Join An Island-Wide Party During The Bermuda World Rugby Classic

From November 2-9, 2019 some of the world’s greatest rugby athletes converge in Bermuda for an event that draws the sport’s most passionate fans.

Beyond the thrill of the matches, the Bermuda World Rugby Classic are parties and concerts where fans and players can mix and mingle.

The Fairmont Southampton on Bermuda’s South Shore is the official hotel of the event, offering two special packages for fans.

Celebrate Thanksgiving in Bermuda

Several Bermuda hotels are offering enticing Thanksgiving packages and activities – the perfect escape from your usual routine.

Cambridge Beaches Resort & Spa: Escape to Bermuda for Thanksgiving this year. You’ll enjoy private beaches and wine and spirit tastings, an island-tinged Thanksgiving buffet, a Turkey Trot or SUP yoga (for those looking for less taxing pursuits), a photography scavenger hunt, daily specialty Thanksgiving cocktails, and spa offerings with a little bit of added spice. Learn more.

Escape to Bermuda for Thanksgiving this year. You’ll enjoy private beaches and wine and spirit tastings, an island-tinged Thanksgiving buffet, a Turkey Trot or SUP yoga (for those looking for less taxing pursuits), a photography scavenger hunt, daily specialty Thanksgiving cocktails, and spa offerings with a little bit of added spice. Learn more. Fairmont Southampton: Thanksgiving week at Fairmont Southampton is filled with family friendly activities, including a Festive Holiday Buffet with a view at Windows on the Sound or a more traditional Thanksgiving Dinner with all the trimmings at The Waterlot Inn. There are also several Explorer’s Camp offerings for kids. Learn more.

Thanksgiving week at Fairmont Southampton is filled with family friendly activities, including a Festive Holiday Buffet with a view at Windows on the Sound or a more traditional Thanksgiving Dinner with all the trimmings at The Waterlot Inn. There are also several Explorer’s Camp offerings for kids. Learn more. The Hamilton Princess: From Nov. 28-30, the hotel’s acclaimed Marcus’ restaurant will let you enjoy a classic holiday meal with all of your favourite dishes – without a clean-up! Learn more.

Experience The Holiday Season Out Here

When you’re in Bermuda for the holidays, you’ll find colourful traditions, merry events and fun, only-in-Bermuda events.

St. George’s Boat Parade (Nov. 30): The holidays get a lot brighter when dozens of boats decorated with brilliant lights cruise around the Harbour during the first-ever St. George’s Boat Parade.

(Nov. 30): The holidays get a lot brighter when dozens of boats decorated with brilliant lights cruise around the Harbour during the first-ever St. George’s Boat Parade. City of Hamilton Christmas Parade (Dec. 1): Thousands turn out in the City of Hamilton to welcome Jolly Old St. Nick. Watch as Christmas-themed floats, majorettes, dancing Gombey troupes and more travel down the streets of Hamilton before the big man in the red suit makes his long-awaited appearance.

(Dec. 1): Thousands turn out in the City of Hamilton to welcome Jolly Old St. Nick. Watch as Christmas-themed floats, majorettes, dancing Gombey troupes and more travel down the streets of Hamilton before the big man in the red suit makes his long-awaited appearance. Royal Naval Dockyard’s Official Tree-Lighting Ceremony (Dec. 8): Kick off the holiday season in Dockyard with the second Annual Tree-Lighting Ceremony. Enjoy performances by local musicians and dancers, in addition to great food, games and so much more.

(Dec. 8): Kick off the holiday season in Dockyard with the second Annual Tree-Lighting Ceremony. Enjoy performances by local musicians and dancers, in addition to great food, games and so much more. Sundays at the Frog (Dec. 1, 8, 15): From 5-9pm on Sundays in December, head to the Frog & Onion Pub in Royal Naval Dockyard for a weekly holiday street fair, featuring Santa, live entertainment, DJs, games, treats and local vendors.

(Dec. 1, 8, 15): From 5-9pm on Sundays in December, head to the Frog & Onion Pub in Royal Naval Dockyard for a weekly holiday street fair, featuring Santa, live entertainment, DJs, games, treats and local vendors. St. George’s Christmas Walkabout (Dec. 6): The Town of St. George, a UNESCO World Heritage Site lined with historic buildings, gets into the holiday spirit during the annual St. George’s Christmas Walkabout, organized by the Bermuda National Trust. Several homes are lavishly decorated for the season and open to the public, historical re-enactors roam the candlelit streets, and classic Christmas carols fill the air.

(Dec. 6): The Town of St. George, a UNESCO World Heritage Site lined with historic buildings, gets into the holiday spirit during the annual St. George’s Christmas Walkabout, organized by the Bermuda National Trust. Several homes are lavishly decorated for the season and open to the public, historical re-enactors roam the candlelit streets, and classic Christmas carols fill the air. Santa’s Workshop (Dec. 8): At this special Royal Naval Dockyard holiday event, Families will be as busy as elves, thanks to ornament painting, cookie decorating, games and much more.

(Dec. 8): At this special Royal Naval Dockyard holiday event, Families will be as busy as elves, thanks to ornament painting, cookie decorating, games and much more. Silent Night (Dec. 24): Bermuda is home to many historic churches, so you’ll have your pick if you want to celebrate the holiday in a sacred space. For an especially memorable Christmas Eve, experience the hushed majesty of Christmas Eve by candlelight at St. Peter’s Church, one of Bermuda’s oldest (and most evocative) houses of worship, originally built back in 1612.

(Dec. 24): Bermuda is home to many historic churches, so you’ll have your pick if you want to celebrate the holiday in a sacred space. For an especially memorable Christmas Eve, experience the hushed majesty of Christmas Eve by candlelight at St. Peter’s Church, one of Bermuda’s oldest (and most evocative) houses of worship, originally built back in 1612. Christmas Day on the Beach (Dec. 25): Never mind a white Christmas, have a pink Christmas this year. Every December 25, hundreds of locals and visitors gather on the pink-sand shores of Elbow Beach for a festive Bermuda holiday celebration complete with champagne, food, music and good vibes. If you’re feeling more naughty than nice, send a selfie back to your friends freezing at home!

(Dec. 25): Never mind a white Christmas, have a pink Christmas this year. Every December 25, hundreds of locals and visitors gather on the pink-sand shores of Elbow Beach for a festive Bermuda holiday celebration complete with champagne, food, music and good vibes. If you’re feeling more naughty than nice, send a selfie back to your friends freezing at home! Enjoy Traditional Bermuda Holiday Cuisine: Who needs Egg Nog and peppermint rolls when you can enjoy a Bermudian holiday menu? Try Hoppin’ Jon (cooked peas and rice), Paw Paw Casserole (ground beef, papaya, onions, and tomatoes), and cassava pie (a sweet cake made with shredded cassava root layered with chicken). A slice of moist, buttery rum cake is the perfect finale.

Who needs Egg Nog and peppermint rolls when you can enjoy a Bermudian holiday menu? Try Hoppin’ Jon (cooked peas and rice), Paw Paw Casserole (ground beef, papaya, onions, and tomatoes), and cassava pie (a sweet cake made with shredded cassava root layered with chicken). A slice of moist, buttery rum cake is the perfect finale. The Gombey Beat (Dec. 26): The holidays in Bermuda are big for the Gombeys, the traditional troupes of colourfully attired dancers have been a tradition on the island since the 1800s. On Christmas Day, Boxing Day (Dec. 26) and New Year’s Day, the streets transform into a stage with people dancing to the infectious sounds of goatskin drums, beer bottle fifes and tin whistles.

(Dec. 26): The holidays in Bermuda are big for the Gombeys, the traditional troupes of colourfully attired dancers have been a tradition on the island since the 1800s. On Christmas Day, Boxing Day (Dec. 26) and New Year’s Day, the streets transform into a stage with people dancing to the infectious sounds of goatskin drums, beer bottle fifes and tin whistles. Ring In The New Year With An Onion Drop (Dec. 31): The Big Apple has the ball drop. Bermuda has the onion drop! On New Year’s Eve, head to the historic Town of St. George for an only-in-Bermuda tradition, which celebrates the island’s longtime association with onions. The Big Onion comes down at midnight to ring in 2020, and is preceded by parties, live music and more.