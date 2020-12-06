Why are N95 Masks So Reliable for the COVID-19 Pandemic?

Following the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, many people went into a frenzy, trying to protect themselves and their loved ones. While there is not yet any certified cure for the pandemic, the use of protective personal equipment (PPE) has proved to be an effective way of preventing the transmission of airborne diseases like the coronavirus. Most notably, N95 masks have proven effective in protecting us against harmful airborne particles. Read on to learn why N95 masks are so reliable for the COVID-19 pandemic.

Significance Of N95 Masks

N95 masks are respiratory PPE designed to offer protection to the wearer against harmful particles that may exist in the air they breathe. The shield can filter both small and large air particles and can block about 95% of the particles found in the air. N95 masks have quality seals at the edges that provide extra protection compared to surgical masks. These masks are reliable in that they prevent the wearer from contracting airborne diseases while at the same time preventing them from spreading the same. There are different types of N95 masks you can consider getting if you want reliable protection against the COVID-19 pandemic for you and your family.

Approved Standard Masks

N95 face masks are perhaps the most effective type available, and they provide protection in different settings like healthcare institutions and other workplaces.

Other Respirators

There are also other reliable respirators just like the N95 (USA), KN95 (China), FFP2 (Europe), and P2 (Australia/New Zealand). Other respirators provide a superior level of protection, and they offer quality filtration against particles that include aerosols. The respirators are also reliable because they prevent the release of respiratory particles from the wearer to protect other people against transmission of COVID-19 pandemic. People who consistently wear N95 respirators are safe from coronavirus even if they work in a high-risk environment. For instance, several frontline workers in the healthcare systems have survived contracting COVID-19 despite the risks they face every day.

N95 masks are made of durable, quality material that can protect us from about 95% of the harmful particles in the air. Unlike other types of face masks, the N95 ones are reusable. However, they should not be overused. The masks are also appropriate for use in different settings, including healthcare facilities, and they are in high demand around the globe due to their effectiveness. Above all, there are different types of N95 masks that you can get to protect yourself against COVID-19.