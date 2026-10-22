Which Part of Your Car Insurance Pays? A Three-Crash Test

SOUTH FLORIDA — Most drivers know they have car insurance. Fewer know what each part of the policy does. That gap can feel small until a crash happens. Then it can feel huge.

A simple stress test can show where your policy is strong and where it is thin. Picture three crashes, from minor to serious. Then ask which coverage pays in each one. This guide walks through the test in plain terms, so you can spot gaps before they cost you.

How the Three-Crash Test Works

Think of your policy as a toolbox. Each tool has one job. Liability pays for harm you cause to others. Collision pays to fix your own car after a crash. Comprehensive helps cover damage from causes other than a collision, such as theft or a falling tree limb.

The test is simple. Pick a crash. Then ask one question: who pays? If the answer is “me,” you have found a gap. Finding it now is much cheaper than finding it later.

Not every tool is required by law. Infinity Insurance Agency notes in its guide to car insurance in Florida, “While bodily injury liability and uninsured/underinsured motorist coverage are not required by law in Florida, they’re worth considering based on your needs and financial situation. Bodily injury liability can be especially important, as these claims are often the costliest.”

Crash One: The Parking Lot Bump

Say you back into another car in a crowded lot. No one is hurt. The other car has a cracked bumper and a dented door.

Here, property damage liability does the work. It pays to repair the other driver’s car, up to your limit. It does not fix your own car. Collision coverage handles that, after you pay your deductible.

Your deductible is the part you pay first. A higher one can lower your premium. However, it only applies to collision and comprehensive coverage. Pick a number you could pay tomorrow without stress. A cheap premium means little if the deductible is out of reach.

Crash Two: The Injury at the Intersection

Now picture a tougher day. You miss a red light by mistake. The other driver has a sore neck and goes to the hospital. Bills start to pile up. There are scans, doctor visits, and missed work.

In this crash, bodily injury liability matters most. It pays for the other person’s injuries when you cause the wreck. Property damage coverage cannot help here. They are two separate buckets. If the bills go past your limit, the rest can fall on you.

That is why this tool is worth a second look. Ask your agent what your limits are. Then ask what a higher limit would add to your bill. Knowing the number helps you decide with facts, not fear.

Meanwhile, you still need to get around. A rental car can bridge the gap while yours is in the shop. How you get that car matters, though. A recent story on this site explained how a free loaner from the other driver’s insurer can come with strings. It can even affect an injury claim. Rental reimbursement on your own policy gives you more control, so check for it today.

Crash Three: The Other Driver Has No Insurance

The last crash is the one people forget. Someone hits you, and they have no coverage. Or they have far too little.

Two add-on coverages exist for this. Uninsured motorist coverage helps when the other driver has no liability insurance or drives away. Underinsured motorist coverage helps when their limits fall short of your costs. Without these, you may end up paying the gap yourself.

Liability insurance is required in 49 states and Washington, D.C. Even so, going without it is not rare. A 2025 Insurance Research Council study found that 15.4 percent of drivers were uninsured in 2023. That is more than one in seven. Add in drivers who were uninsured or underinsured, and the share rose to 33.4 percent. That means one in three. Many of the cars around you may not carry enough coverage to pay for a serious crash.

Smart Fixes You Can Make This Week

Start with your declarations page. It lists every coverage and limit you carry. Read it with the three crashes in mind. Mark each crash where the answer to “who pays” is “me.” Keep a photo of that page on your phone, too. Then you can read your limits anywhere.

Next, call your insurer or agent. Ask about higher injury limits. Ask about uninsured and underinsured coverage. Ask about rental reimbursement, too.

Then look for ways to afford the upgrades. Infinity lists several ideas. You can insure more than one vehicle on one policy. You can pay in full instead of monthly. You can keep continuous coverage, use a telematics program, and compare carriers. A clean driving record also helps keep costs down. Finally, review your policy once a year. Check it again after big changes, such as a new job, a new car, or a new teen driver.

The Bottom Line

Car insurance is not just a bill. It is a plan for your worst day. Running the three-crash test takes only a few minutes. The payoff is knowing, before a crash, who really pays. Coverage needs differ for every driver, so talk with a licensed agent about your own situation.