Where to Find the Best Discounts on VPNs

Using a VPN is no longer just for tech experts. From privacy-conscious students to remote workers accessing secure networks abroad, VPNs have become essential tools. They help users browse safely, unblock geo-restricted content, protect online transactions, and even avoid price discrimination on shopping sites.

But while VPNs are useful, they often come at a price—especially if you’re after premium features like fast servers, no-logs policies, and multi-device support. The good news? You don’t have to pay full price. There are several reputable websites and platforms offering big discounts on top-rated VPNs. This article explores where to find the best deals and how to maximize your savings.

Why VPNs Are Worth the Investment

Before diving into the deals, let’s quickly recap why VPNs matter for so many people today:

Security on Public Wi-Fi : VPNs encrypt your internet traffic, keeping you safe from hackers when using coffee shop or airport Wi-Fi.

: VPNs encrypt your internet traffic, keeping you safe from hackers when using coffee shop or airport Wi-Fi. Bypass Geo-Restrictions : VPNs let you stream content from platforms like Netflix, Hulu, or BBC iPlayer that might be blocked in your country.

: VPNs let you stream content from platforms like Netflix, Hulu, or BBC iPlayer that might be blocked in your country. Online Privacy : With a VPN, your IP address stays hidden, which prevents websites and trackers from profiling you.

: With a VPN, your IP address stays hidden, which prevents websites and trackers from profiling you. Safe Crypto Trading: Many crypto traders use VPNs to protect wallet access and avoid location-based limitations.

In fact, according to Global Market Insights, the VPN market is expected to surpass $130 billion by 2032, driven by increasing data security concerns and remote work trends. With that kind of growth, the competition among providers is heating up—creating opportunities for savvy shoppers to grab serious discounts.

EarthWeb is a go-to platform for digital tools, cybersecurity insights, and VPN recommendations. What sets it apart is its combination of expert reviews and regularly updated deal sections, often featuring exclusive offers you won’t find elsewhere.

EarthWeb provides curated lists of VPNs tested for speed, privacy policies, and streaming compatibility.

Deals often include up to 85% off long-term plans, especially during holidays and promotional campaigns.

They frequently feature big names like NordVPN, Surfshark, and ExpressVPN, with direct links to active discounts.

Pro Tip: Check EarthWeb during Black Friday or mid-year sales—they usually have exclusive multi-year plan discounts bundled with free months.

If you’re looking for a site focused entirely on VPN deals, ProxyCoupons is worth bookmarking. Unlike broad coupon sites, it is tailored specifically to VPNs, proxies, and anonymous browsing tools.

You’ll find verified promo codes for dozens of VPN brands, including lesser-known but highly rated ones like Ivacy, AtlasVPN, and Windscribe.

ProxyCoupons highlights lifetime deals, student discounts, and referral bonuses.

It’s organized by VPN features (e.g., streaming, torrenting, no-log policies), so users can easily compare what fits their needs.

Based on user feedback and published reports, ProxyCoupons can save customers an average of 40–70%, depending on the provider and plan type.

Cybernews

Cybernews is a respected tech site with deep-dive articles on privacy, cybersecurity, and digital tools. Its VPN deals section is updated regularly with practical, tested insights and working promo links.

Cybernews categorizes VPNs by use cases, such as best for streaming, fastest servers, or strict no-log policies.

Offers typically include monthly and annual deals, often with add-ons like encrypted cloud storage or antivirus.

Every listing includes speed test data, privacy details, and refund policy breakdowns, so users get transparency before buying.

A 2024 Cybernews review of NordVPN, for example, showed a 68% discount + 3 free months using their exclusive link—far better than standard retail pricing.

TechRadar

TechRadar is a globally trusted source for consumer tech and software reviews, and its VPN deal threads are updated by in-house experts who test these tools regularly.

Their VPN rankings are based on criteria like streaming capabilities, server speed, privacy audits, and value for money.

TechRadar partners directly with providers to offer exclusive pricing, often with bundles that include tools like password managers.

They clearly highlight when deals are region-specific, which is especially helpful for international users.

A popular 2025 TechRadar deal included a 3-year Surfshark plan at 84% off plus free malware protection—a top-tier value combo.

Maximize VPN Savings Beyond Just Coupons

Knowing where to find a discount is one thing—but stacking your savings can take your VPN budget even further. Here are a few bonus strategies to help you save more:

Use Cashback Platforms

After you grab a coupon from one of the sites above, head to Rakuten, TopCashback, or Honey to get 5%–20% cashback on your purchase. These savings stack on top of whatever promo code you’re already using.

Choose Multi-Year Plans

Most VPN providers heavily discount 2- or 3-year plans, sometimes cutting your monthly cost from $12 down to $2 or less. If you’re serious about privacy, it’s a smart long-term investment.

Watch for Seasonal Sales

Look out for:

Black Friday/Cyber Monday

Back-to-School Tech Deals

New Year Privacy Events

Data Privacy Day (January 28th)

Many VPN brands save their best discounts for these windows.

Use Student Discount Platforms

If you’re a student, sites like UNiDAYS or Student Beans often offer 25–50% off VPNs—you just need a valid academic email to qualify.

Sign Up for Newsletters

Many of the sites mentioned—especially Cybernews and EarthWeb—offer early access to time-sensitive VPN deals through their newsletters. It’s an easy way to catch flash sales.

Avoid Common VPN Deal Traps

Even though these sites are trustworthy, there are still a few things you should watch out for when shopping for VPN discounts:

Skip sketchy “lifetime VPN” offers from unknown resellers. Many log your data or suddenly disappear.

Read the refund policy carefully—most reputable VPNs offer a 30-day money-back guarantee, but there are exceptions.

Avoid fake deal aggregators that just lead to expired links or spammy affiliate redirects. Stick with verified platforms like the ones listed here.

Conclusion

With the right tools and timing, you can secure premium VPN protection without paying full price. Sites like EarthWeb, ProxyCoupons, Cybernews, and TechRadar offer verified, updated discounts that suit every user type—from casual streamers to hardcore privacy enthusiasts. Don’t settle for overpriced plans—compare your options, use the tips above, and save smart while staying secure online.