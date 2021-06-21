Undoubtedly, the world of online casinos is growing at a faster rate than ever. Players across the planet are looking to enjoy everything from slots to roulette to poker online, not to mention a whole host of other great games!

In nations like the UK, players have been legally enjoying their favorite games online for quite some time now. Yet, in other developed countries, it is clear that the rules are not quite as advanced. In much of the United States, for example, millions of casino game lovers are unable to legally play their favorite games due to what many consider to be outdated rules around the practice.

In particular, the state of Florida and Miami city are home to plenty of players who adore online casino games. Right now however, the use of online casinos is illegal in the state almost totally, meaning players could be prosecuted simply for looking to enjoy the best casino sites. Players can learn more about the best online casinos at CasinoSites.org, a trusted source for honest and independent casino site reviews.

In this article, we will take a look at whether online casinos will finally become legal in Miami. We will think about the present situation regarding online gambling in Florida and the US as well as any future changes that may change the online casino situation in future.

So, without further ado, let’s take a look at the question: When will online casinos be legal in Miami?

Are online casinos illegal in the US and Miami?

As most lovers of online casino games will know, gambling is mostly outlawed throughout the USA. Unfortunately, only a few small spots allow online gambling, such as Nevada and Delaware, with a few other states also offering flexibility. Yet largely, gambling is banned in both the state and federal category across the USA.

The tragic truth is that many states, including Florida, rules are very old fashioned in their approach to online gambling legality. Furthermore, only three out of fifty states have tried to make any attempts to shift this and ensure that casino gaming online becomes legal. Nowadays, lovers of online casino games exist in limbo between the black market and the law.

Online casino gaming sites in the USA and Miami: The future

Though the record of gambling legislation in Florida, Miami and across the US is not great for gamblers, the reality is that there is growing hope the situation around gambling in the US today is getting better. This is because of the fact that most lobbyists in the country today are pressuring lawmakers to make changes at the federal level that will leave gambling legal across the nation.

Now, this is far from a cinch and lobbyists will need to fight hard for change. But the reality is that online gambling is a multibillion dollar per year industry guaranteed to create new jobs across Miami and the wider United States. This arrives at a time when jobs are becoming less secure than ever, so people are becoming more receptive to online gambling arguments.