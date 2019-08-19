What You Need to Know About Dealing with a DUI

There is no denying that facing a DUI charge can be incredibly stressful and scary. After all, the consequences of such a crime are rather severe. However, you shouldn’t get carried away by fear of your situation. While things may seem dire, it is important to realize that there is still a lot of options available to you. If you are interested in learning how to deal with such a charge, this is what you should be aware of:

Be Aware of Your State’s Laws

Perhaps the first thing that you should know is that driving under influence laws can vary from place to place. This is why it is a good idea to brush up on the legalities of such an offense in your own state. For instance, in some areas, you may be able to get away with refusing field sobriety tests. However, in other regions, this may be classed as a misdemeanor and the consequences will be greater. To avoid getting yourself into further trouble, always know the law before you take any stand. Following the right protocol at that moment can help you out quite a bit later on.

Limit Your Conversation

It can be tempting to want to talk during or after your arrest. This is especially true if you are trying to convince the policeman of your innocence. Unfortunately, the more that you talk, the worse position that you are putting yourself in. after all, you can never be certain which one of your statements can be used against you. Thus, in such situations, only speak when spoken to. Even then, always watch what you say and keep your statements as brief and as short as possible.

Ask for a Lawyer Immediately

Another area that you should do some research in is regarding legal help. Even if you feel like you will never get a DUI, it is still important to check out the lawyers around. This is because when you are being charged, you will need someone like Jeff Mass, DUI lawyer in Toronto to help you out. In such situations, a general purpose attorney isn’t going to help you out too much. So, make sure that you ask for the expert individual right away. This way, you can ensure that your case gets off to a good start.

Focus on the Details

You should try and remember all of the details before, during, and after your arrest. This will come in useful once your attorney talks to you. Depending on what you can recall, you may just be able to discover that your arrest wasn’t handled properly. This could be grounds for dismissal of the charges. Even if this isn’t the case, try to keep a track of names, what people have said to you, and more. You can never know what can help you out later on.

These are the main things that you need to know about when dealing with a DUI. By having a better understanding of the law, you are putting yourself in a better position to improve your legal situation.