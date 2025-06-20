What to Do When Your New Place Is Smaller Than You Thought

Moving into a place that feels smaller than expected can be jarring, but it’s also a chance to rethink how you organize your space and an invitation to embrace simplicity. With some adjustments to how you’re used to living, even a small home can feel spacious, organized, and peaceful.

Consider your location

Sometimes it’s not the size of your home that matters most, but the environment. There are plenty of moderately sized homes located in environments that make it worth downsizing.

Sometimes it's not the size of your home that matters most, but the environment. There are plenty of moderately sized homes located in environments that make it worth downsizing. Moving from a large house into an apartment can be a big change, but when your location is right, you'll spend more time exploring the community, and the size of your home won't matter.

Declutter

You really can’t declutter enough. Just when you’ve gone through everything, thinking you’ve got it all, there will be more. Give it a few weeks and declutter again. With a fresh mind, you’ll find more items to donate, more items to sell, and more things you know you’ll never use.

If you struggle with decluttering, start with the “Four Box Method” (keep, sell, donate, trash). This is a simple strategy, but keeps things separate and helps you stick with your decisions.

When you donate items, make sure to get a receipt from the organization so you can claim the value as a tax write-off if you itemize your taxes. However, before donating, take photos of the items so you can prove you actually made the donations if you get audited by the IRS.

Use multi-function furniture

Nothing takes up space like furniture, but there’s a solution: multi-function furniture. Think fold-out desks, ottomans with storage, Murphy beds, and lift-top coffee tables that can double as a workspace. Even patio furniture comes with hidden storage these days.

If you plan on having overnight guests, but don’t have a guest room, consider a couch or chair that folds out into a bed. This way, you won’t need to keep an air mattresses in the closet or try to find a place to stash a spare mattress.

Go vertical

Make use of vertical space as much as possible. Bookshelves, hooks, and other things that create vertical space for storage are ideal. Going vertical takes up less floor space and still gives you what you need.

The right furniture will maximize every inch of vertical space. For instance, tall, slim bookshelves provide storage without taking up too much floor space. An over-the-toilet storage unit can be used to store cleaning supplies, towels, washcloths, and extra toiletries. It also helps to use over-the-door organizers for bedroom and bathroom doors as well as inside cabinets.

Use color and light to create the feeling of spaciousness

Great lighting and the right color palette can trick your eyes into perceiving a space as bigger than it really is. Professional interior designers use light colors and strategic lighting to make small spaces look bigger, and you can do the same. As a general rule, white walls reflect light, and strategically placed lighting and mirrors can amplify that effect.

If you have a choice, paint with white, cream, and pastel colors to reflect natural light. Use mirrors to reflect light and create the perception of depth. When it comes to lighting, combine overhead lighting with task, accent, and floor lighting to draw attention to the areas you want to be seen most.

Create multi-function rooms

Open spaces are perfect for serving multiple functions. You don’t need dividers, walls, or furniture to separate areas if you don’t have the space – sometimes all it takes is an area rug to create the distinction. For instance, one rug can divide your dining area from your workspace. If you have the space for extra furniture, consider placing couches or loveseats back-to-back to separate the spaces.

Get a storage unit

If downsizing your furniture isn’t enough, and decluttering only gets you so far, consider storing your belongings offsite. Getting a storage unit is a great way to save floor space, closet space, and keep clutter out of your home. With proper labels, some shelving, and organizational structure, everything in your storage unit will be easily accessible when you need it.

Smaller spaces can still feel big

Living in a smaller space doesn’t have to be a limitation. By downsizing, decluttering, and using smart solutions, you can turn a smaller space into a sanctuary that feels cozy, open, and functional.