What To Do If Your Amazon Selling Account Is Banned?

How To Recover Amazon Suspended Account: Action Plan For 2022

Amazon is a paradise for people in business. Minimum conversion of 20%, fast delivery, automated warehouses, and 300 million people who constantly buy on the website. However, many merchants might succumb to the temptation to break the platform’s rules to get high sales as quickly as possible.

Amazon aims to be the most customer-centric company globally and has no respect for dishonest sellers. Violation of the rules leads to the ban of the seller’s account, and after the ban, alas, you no longer have the right to create a new one. Those new accounts that have a connection with the old ones will also be closed.

So, did you read the agreement with Amazon during registration, or did you just click “Accept” without paying attention to this long read? If you haven’t checked it, do it now to protect yourself from unnecessary risks. To help you out, we’ve also collected a couple of the most important rules. So, keep reading to stay on the safe side.

Top 8 Reasons For Account Ban On Amazon

Several accounts on Amazon. You cannot create multiple accounts on the platform unless you have written permission from the company. Amazon very quickly exposes such sellers and bans them. Do not try to cheat. Just write a reasoned letter to the company and explain why you need a second profile. Amazon will only give permission if it sees that you care about your customers. Therefore, think about what you can offer them.

Sale of products that do not match the listing . It is necessary that the product exactly matches the description and pictures. If customers return a product marked “Product is not as described on the website,” you might have problems with your account. Keep in mind that hijackers or competitors can change, delete or add irrelevant images, bullet-points, and descriptions to your ASINs. Even the slightest change might lead to product listing suppression, account suppression, and loss of sales. To avoid this, you can use third-party software that monitors listings and sends Amazon seller notifications. Poor performance/quality. If you do not respond to your customers, they are not satisfied with the quality of goods/services, and you have a lot of negative reviews and returns, then Amazon may ban you. The risk of these problems can be reduced by using FBA, but you need to monitor the quality of the products. Track the metrics you need in the Seller Central “Account Health” section.

Key indicators should be within the normal range:

Order defect rate: < 1%

Pre-fulfillment cancel rate: < 2.5%

Late shipment rate: < 4%

Besides, try SellerSonar to stay aware of all Amazon listing changes, new or deleted reviews, BuyBox hijackers, keyword rank history, and item suppression. You will get alerts in real-time and will be able to handle the issues as soon as possible.

Sale of prohibited goods. See the full list of prohibited foods on amazon.com even if it seems to you that “there is nothing wrong with this.” Amazon is constantly changing its rules, so be on the lookout.

Sale of fakes. If you do not have official permission from the manufacturer or distributor to sell a product on Amazon, then it is best not to trade it. Any competitor or customer can click the “complain” button, and your account will be closed.

Sale of non-certified drugs. According to US standards, your products must be certified (FDA – Food and Drug Administration). Otherwise, you get a ban. Also, you cannot guarantee that your goods will cure incurable diseases. Amazon will consider this a scam.

Trying to lure customers away from Amazon. T he platform will ban your account if a website is listed on the pictures or description. In addition, you can not give the website address in personal correspondence with the buyer (if you communicate through the Amazon platform).

Plagiarism. You can not copy texts and pictures from other people’s listings. Instead, always make your own unique content. Thus, you will have a chance to stand out from your competitors, and you will protect yourself from blocking.

What should I do if Amazon banned my account?

Depending on the reason for the blocking of the account, you can try to explain the reason to Amazon and get a second chance.

Here’s an action plan:

Determine the reason for the ban. Often sellers themselves do not understand why Amazon blocks their accounts. In this case, ask for an explanation from the support.

Make a recovery plan on how you will reanimate your account and fix the problem, what you will do so that it does not happen again. Amazon has given several examples of such plans. Mention your positive traits and why it is beneficial for Amazon to restore your account.

Submit explanations and recovery plan to Amazon support.

An essential point: do not write to support as if they are the reason for the account ban. The person who will read your letter has no idea why you have been blocked. Make support agents want to help you instead of blaming them.

If you can’t restore your account, you will have to register a new one for one of your family members or friends. The main thing is that personal data in accounts is not repeated.

A little tip: Read Amazon’s rules as often as you can because the company changes them all the time. What was legal yesterday can already hinder your business today.

And most importantly – do not try to cheat and deceive. Amazon has a whole team of professionals who are looking for unscrupulous sellers around the clock. So be honest and attentive to your customers, do not forget to receive feedback from them, and your Amazon business will grow and delight you.