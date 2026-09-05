What Riders Are Owed After a Crash They Didn’t Cause

NASHVILLE, TN – You were in the back seat, phone in your lap, when the car ahead stopped short and the driver behind didn’t hit the brakes in time. Now there’s an ER bill on the counter, an adjuster’s voicemail on your phone, and a friend asking whether you’re going to “do anything about it.” The driver has a case to sort out with insurance. You have one too, and it isn’t the same case. Treating them as one thing can leave passengers with a smaller share of a claim that should have been mostly theirs.

A passenger’s claim runs on different rules, different coverage, and a different set of choices. The decisions below are the ones that move the number at the end.

Decide Whose Insurance You’re Actually Filing Against

The first real decision is which policy pays you, and nothing about that is automatic. A passenger sits in a strange spot: you have no fault in the crash, but you may have a claim against more than one driver’s coverage, plus your own household’s policy, and sometimes a health plan that will want to be paid back later. The rough map looks like this:

The at-fault driver’s liability policy . If another car caused the crash, that driver’s bodily-injury coverage is usually the primary source of payment for your medical bills, lost wages, and pain and suffering.

The host driver’s policy . If the driver you were riding with was at fault, or partly at fault, their liability coverage can pay you even though you were in their car. Household members are sometimes excluded, so the policy language matters.

No-fault or PIP benefits . In some places, personal injury protection pays medical costs and a slice of lost wages regardless of who caused the crash. A plain-English overview of how no-fault works is worth a read before you sign anything, because it changes what you can sue for later.

Your own auto policy . Uninsured and underinsured motorist coverage on a policy in your own household can step in when the at-fault driver has too little insurance, or none. You don’t have to be the one driving to use it.

You may end up filing with two or three of these at once. That isn’t double-dipping. Each one covers a different piece.

Decide How to Handle That Your Driver May Be at Fault

This is where passenger cases get uncomfortable. The person driving might be a spouse, a parent, a rideshare driver, a coworker, or a friend giving you a lift. If they caused or contributed to the crash, your legitimate claim runs through their insurance policy, not through them personally. Two things worth sitting with:

The money comes from the insurer . A claim against a friend’s liability policy is paid by the carrier up to the policy limits, not out of the driver’s pocket. The driver bought the coverage precisely so passengers and other injured people could be made whole.

Multiple drivers can share fault. When both drivers contributed to a crash, you may have claims against both, and the percentages get argued out between the insurers. Your recovery isn’t reduced by anyone’s fault except your own, which for a passenger is usually zero.

Know What Your Case Is Worth Before You Sign Anything

The first offer to a passenger is often small and fast, on the theory that you’ll take it to be done with the whole thing. Usually it covers the ER visit and a few hundred dollars for the trouble.

That’s not what the case is worth. A real number includes:

Medical costs to date and going forward . Not only what’s been billed, but what your doctors expect you’ll need: physical therapy, imaging, follow-ups, possible injections or surgery.

Lost income . Missed shifts, used PTO, and reduced hours count. So does a reduced ability to do the work you did before.

Pain, limitation, and disruption . Sleep you don’t get, activities you can’t do, the months you spend rearranging your life around an injury you didn’t ask for.

Subrogation . If your health insurance paid your ER bill, they may have a right to be reimbursed out of your settlement. That gets negotiated, not ignored.

Signing a release closes the whole file. If a symptom flares six months later, there’s usually no going back for more. Wait until your treatment has stabilized enough that a doctor can say, with some confidence, what the rest of the road looks like.

Bring in Your Own Lawyer, Not the Driver’s

The driver’s lawyer is not your lawyer, even if you’re friendly and the crash was small. Their job is the driver’s outcome. Your interests can quietly split off, especially if fault is shared or coverage is tight.

A passenger with real injuries, more than one insurer on the file, or an adjuster pushing an early number is usually better off with independent counsel. A short consultation with an experienced injury firm costs nothing and clarifies whether the offer on the table is the offer to take. If the numbers are small and the injuries have genuinely resolved, you may not need one. If they haven’t, waiting until after you’ve signed is the expensive version of that decision.