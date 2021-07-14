What regular maintenance do air conditioning systems need?

Your air conditioning unit needs to function well every day, particularly during the hottest months of the year. For you not to be surprised by an air conditioner that has stopped working, it pays to perform regular maintenance. This will ensure that the system will continue to work effectively and efficiently throughout the years. Unfortunately, not doing any maintenance means that you can expect your AC system’s performance to steadily decline while the amount of energy it needs to run increases. To avoid this unfortunate situation, read on to find out some valuable tips to prolong the life of your system and enjoy many years of comfort.

Air Conditioner Filters

You know that your unit has a filter that should regularly be replaced. Not doing so means that the filter will get clogged with dust and debris, and the AC unit will be unable to perform as it should. Also, when the airflow is blocked, dirt may reach the evaporator coil directly and weaken its heat-absorbing capabilities. So get into the habit of replacing your filter regularly.

Air Conditioner Coils

Even with a clean filter, dust will still collect on the unit’s coils. When dirt covers the coil, it ends up insulating it and thus restricting the airflow. Check and clean your evaporator coil frequently. If your dryer vent is nearby, if your lawn has many trees that drop leaves, if you allow grass from the lawnmower to sprinkle all over your unit, you will eventually have an AC system that will not work. Clean the area, remove all debris, and trim trees that are close by.

Coil Fins

Evaporators and condenser coils have aluminum fins that can bend easily and block airflow through the coil. You may easily purchase a handy tool called ‘fin comb”. This tool serves to comb fins back and return them almost to their original condition.

Condensate Drains

If your AC unit’s drain channels get clogged, they will be unable to perform their job reducing humidity. As a result, you will have excess moisture that may end up discoloring carpets or walls. To fix or prevent this issue, sporadically pass a rigid wire through the unit’s drain channels.

Call Your AC Repairman

There are specific tasks required to keep your AC system working optimally but which you may not be able to perform. For these, call your trusted AC services, who will ensure that your unit works as smoothly and efficiently as it should. These are some of the things a professional will check and do:

Test for any refrigerant leaks using a leak detector.

Check to see if the unit has the right amount of refrigerant and add more if needed.

Catch any refrigerant that might need to be emptied out of the system to avoid it releasing into the atmosphere.

Check the central system for any duct leakage and seal any that are found.

Measure the flow of air through the evaporator coil.

Confirm the proper electrical control sequence and ensure that heating and cooling systems will not be able to work at the same time.

Check belts for appropriate tightness and wear.

Inspect electrical terminals, tighten and clean all connections, and apply any necessary coatings.